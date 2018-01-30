€21 million in EU funds for water projects

Photo: Shutterstock

The government has secured €21 million in EU funds which it will use on two projects that will help address water-shortage issues.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Aaron Farrugia said that the funds would be used for two projects – a data gathering exercise as well as a “wide-ranging media campaign”.

Dr Farrugia explained that the data-gathering project would help ensure that the water table is safeguarded.

On the second project, which will see some 100,000 households being handed kits to better monitor water use, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi said this would help monitor the effectiveness of projects that have already been implemented.

It would also create a network to identify problems with water shortage.

The project will be administered by the Energy and Water Agency, the minister said.