Thief photographed by victim gets 24-month jail term

The man was photographed inside the home.

The man who attempted to rob an elderly woman on Sunday was jailed for two years on Tuesday.

Fabrizio Carucci, a 50-year old Italian with no fixed address in Malta, was photographed by the woman as he lurked inside her home in Birkirkara.

The man's failed attempt made the news after the victim’s daughter posted a Facebook comment about her mother’s ordeal, together with his picture.

The mother faced the intruder and questioned him as she tried to recover her purse from his grip. Meanwhile, she even managed to take his photo.

A police report was filed and the man was arrested within minutes.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to charges over the attempted theft as well as the aggravated theft of the victim’s purse.

Inspector Elton Taliana explained that the man, who claimed to have been working as a waiter "up to today", had already been given a chance to fix his ways but he persisted in his way of life, so much so that his latest offences had been committed under the operative period of a suspended sentence and in breach of a conditional discharge.

Defence lawyer Christopher Chircop pointed out that his client had a drug problem and had been given no help so far. He was still waiting to be admitted to rehabilitation.

The court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, recommended that the Director of Prison should provide all necessary help so that the accused might start and finish a drug rehabilitation programme.