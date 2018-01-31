X

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 23:22

Liverpool bounce back with easy win at Huddersfield

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their third goal from the penalty spot.

Liverpool bounced back from two straight losses with a comfortable 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday to open up a five-point gap over their rivals for a top four Premier League finish.

German midfielder Emre Can fired the visitors ahead in the 26th minute with a fine first-time effort from 25 metres which took a slight deflection to beat goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield went close through Chris Loewe's free-kick but Liverpool doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when Roberto Firmino fired shot past Lossl from a tight angle.

Mohamed Salah made it 3-0 with a 78th minute penalty after Philip Billing pulled down Can to leave Huddersfield in 14th place on 24 points, just one point above the relegation zone.

