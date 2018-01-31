Liverpool bounce back with easy win at Huddersfield
Liverpool bounced back from two straight losses with a comfortable 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday to open up a five-point gap over their rivals for a top four Premier League finish.
German midfielder Emre Can fired the visitors ahead in the 26th minute with a fine first-time effort from 25 metres which took a slight deflection to beat goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
Huddersfield went close through Chris Loewe's free-kick but Liverpool doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when Roberto Firmino fired shot past Lossl from a tight angle.
Mohamed Salah made it 3-0 with a 78th minute penalty after Philip Billing pulled down Can to leave Huddersfield in 14th place on 24 points, just one point above the relegation zone.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.