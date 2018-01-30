Live Football transfer news and rumours – January 30

Lucas Moura is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The winter transfer window is less than three days away from shutting down and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk will follow with you all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League. So stay with us to follow all the latest deals.

French midfielder Bryan Dabo has signed for Serie A side Fiorentina from Saint-Étienne, the Italian club said on Tuesday without giving financial details. https://t.co/oBFI5jtZj4 pic.twitter.com/0NzOknkY9B — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 30, 2018

3.00pm Fiorentina have officially announced the signing of midfielder Bryan Dabo from Saint-Étienne.

The 25-year-old has one cap for the French Under-21 side, and previously played for Montpellier, as well as having a loan spell in England with Blackburn Rovers.

“Fiorentina announces the outright signing of the player Bryan Dabo from the Association Sportive de Saint-Étienne Loire,” a statement on the Viola’s website confirms.

“Dabo, born on February 13 1992 in Marseille, boasts one cap for the Under-21 side of his country.

“In his career he has won the French title with Montpellier in the 2011-12 season. The new Viola player will be in Florence today for his medicals.”

Raymond Mendy has agreed to join Gżira United.

2.30pm Gżira United continued to strengthen their ranks with the signing of midfielder Raymond Mendy.

The 22-year-old Gambian trained with the Maroons for the last week and left a very positive impression on coach Darren Abdilla who gave his go ahead so the club could offer him a contract.

Mendy took little time to agree personal terms with Gżira and he put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

Mendy started the season with Tunisian club CS Sfaxien who are currently third in the top-flight this season.

He is expected to make his debut on Friday when Gżira United play St Andrews at the Centenary Stadium.

2.20pm Manchester City have signed Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao as Pep Guardiola's sixth signing of the 2017/18 season, signing a deal until 2023.

"I am very happy to be here," Laporte declared. "City are a Club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe.

"I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the Club to achieve success.

"It means a lot that the Club have shown faith in me and I am excited to get started."

2.05pm Manchester City have completed the signing of French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao on a deal until 2023, the Premier League club have announced.

Damir Bartulovic

2.00pm Mosta are set to maintain their transfer drive with the acquisition of two other young promising overseas players.

The Premier League side are understood to have reached an agreement to sign Slovenian forward Damir Bartulovic and Guinea striker Moussa Souare.

Bartulovic, who represented his country at U-19 level, came through the youth ranks of Italian side Vicenza before moving to Chievo Verona and Como.

On the other hand, Souare, also spent most of his career in Italy where he had spells at U-19 level with Inter, Sassuolo and Bologna before joining Lega Pro side Monopoli.

On Tuesday, the Blues announced the signing of Ghana Emmanuel Agyemang. The 19-year-old, who came through the youth system of Italian Serie B club Novara, has joined the Premier League club on an 18-month contract.

1.45pm Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal to sign Jack Harrison from sister club New York City, according to SkySports.

The England Under 21 winger has impressed since breaking through in MLS.

He’s landed in the UK today and we understand the two clubs are hopeful of confirming the transfer for around £4m this afternoon.

BREAKING: CSKA Moscow re-sign Ahmed Musa on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season #SSN pic.twitter.com/25JfRVqXdn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2018

1.30pm Leicester forward Ahmed Musa has returned to former club CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes in a then club-record £16million deal in August 2016, and has since notched five goals in 33 appearances for the East Midlands outfit.

Musa has only mustered one Leicester appearance this term however, when he found the net in a Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield United.

And now the 25-year-old has been farmed out to the club where he spent five seasons, racking up more than 50 goals at the Russian Premier League side.

1.00pm Arsenal are getting agonisingly close to completing a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the deal is not done yet.

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal worth about £60m but Dortmund won't let him go until they find a replacement.

The names they are focusing on are Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and French striker Anthony Modeste.

Arsenal hoping Dortmund find someone today so they can fly Aubameyang in for a medical.

12.30pm Zach Muscat is set to continue the season with Lega Pro side Arezzo.

The Malta international defender looked set to leave his club during the January tranfer window amid interest from Pistoiese.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the Pistoiese coach Paolo Indiani had shown firm interest in the former Birkirkara defender and was pushing to strike a deal this month.

However, Arezzo's top hierarchy and coach Massimo Pavanel were determined not to let Muscat leave and decided to take him out of the market.

Muscat will now spend the last six months of his contract with Arezzo.

12.10pm Arsenal must remain patient in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the transfer hinges on Borussia Dortmund landing a replacement before allowing the striker to leave.

Press Association Sport understands a deal has been agreed in principle between the clubs, subject to Dortmund bringing in their own forward.

The German club have been linked with Gunners striker Olivier Giroud and Chelsea frontman Michy Batshuayi as possible replacements for the Gabon international.

12.05pm Lucas Moura has arrived in London ahead of a proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian striker is set to undergo a medical after Spurs had a fee of around £25million agreed with Paris St Germain for the Brazil international.

12.00pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest proceedings in these last few hours of the winter transfer window.

11.27pm Good night folks! That's all from us today. We invite to join us tomorrow for another day full of transfer news as we are heading into deadline day within less than 48 hours.

11.20pm Tottenham have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Lucas Moura, according to Sky sources.

The move, which is understood to be for a fee of £25m, is subject to personal terms being finalised and a medical completed.

Sky Sports News reported that talks between Tottenham and PSG were underway over the weekend and it was understood that Moura's preference was a transfer to the Premier League.

11.18pm Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Watford for the loan of Gerard Deulofeu until the end of the season.

The agreement means Watford will cover his salary and a potential add on of 1m Euros.

10.58pm Napoli are reportedly close to a deal for Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano, for €18m plus Adam Ounas on loan.

The Neroverdi were reluctant to sell the winger this month, but he has been increasingly linked with a move away.

Juventus were thought to be interested in signing him, but general manager Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier today that they won’t be doing any January business.

10.30pm Daniel Sturridge has joined West Brom on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

10.15pm Millwall have confirmed the signing of Tim Cahill, returning to The Den over 13 years since his last appearance and has put pen-to-paper on a deal which runs until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

He netted 57 goals in 251 appearances for Millwall between 1998-2004 and will wear the number seven shirt. However, he will not be available for selection for Tuesday's game against Derby.

10.05pm BOV Premier League strugglers Lija Athletic have signed Daniel Vukomanovic.

The 21-year-old central defender was recently on the books of FC Zurich, FC Winterthur, FC Dietikon Senioren and FC Schaffhausen and was represented the Swiss national team at U-17 level.

9.42pm More updates from Malta as Birkirkara have acquired the services of Rolovic on loan from Kerċem Ajax.

Earlier before, we reported that the Montenegrin forward has impressed with the Gozitan side this season and has attracted the interest of coach Paul Zammit.

9.21pm Back to Malta, as finally we are looking set to a conclusion in the Thomas Veronese transfer story.

Sources close to the transfer told Times of Malta that the Italian defender's transfer to the Maroons is imminent, however there has been no official announcements by either Gżira or Mosta, Veronese's club, until the 31-year-old puts pen to paper with the former BOV Premier League leaders.

According to local reports, Gżira are likely to bring on Veronese in a swap deal with Mosta which would include British wing-back Gary Muir.

8.58pm Missed the latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's potential move to Arsenal? Where have you been all day?! Here's where it's at:

Arsenal have reached a £60m agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands completion of the transfer is subject to Dortmund securing a replacement.

Should he arrive before Wednesday's deadline, Sky Sports News understands Arsenal will be willing to let Olivier Giroud leave the club, with Chelsea very interested in the France striker.

One source told Sky Sports News on Sunday night that Giroud may yet be involved in the deal to bring Aubameyang to the Emirates by switching to Dortmund.

Widespread reports on Monday claimed Dortmund were considering a move for Michy Batshuayi, who has been told he can leave Chelsea on loan if they sign a new centre-forward.

8.40pm Former Inter goalkeeper Julio Cesar has joined Flamengo for three months, after which he’ll retire.

The Brazilian left Benfica in November, and it was assumed that he would hang up his gloves after a successful career.

Now though the 38-year-old has returned to the team where he started his career, signing a three month contract on what is described as “a symbolic salary”.

“I’m happy to come back, I want to be a champion and to finish a brilliant career with this club,” Cesar said at his unveiling.

8.02pm Cagliari right-back Gregory van der Wiel is reportedly on the verge of joining Sebastian Giovinco’s Toronto FC.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Cagliari will recoup from Toronto the €1m they spent on Van der Wiel last summer.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender has struggled to adapt to Italian football, making just five appearances in Serie A.

7.54pm Lazar Markovic could finally get a move away from Liverpool in this transfer window along with the opportunity to play Premier League football again.

Sky Sports News understands Swansea have made an enquiry and discussions have taken place over the possibility of either a permanent or a loan deal. So far, neither have been ruled out.

They are facing competition from Wolfsburg who have also registered their interest and are at a similar stage in their negotiations.

7.35pm Juventus have confirmed they are still interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The Italian champions have been linked with a move for the Germany international, who is out of contract at Anfield on June 30 and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is resigned to losing Can in the summer but is adamant he will not leave during the current transfer window.

7.33pm Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has joined Schalke on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season.

The Ghanaian defender, 23, re-joins the Bundesliga side, where he spent the first half of last season before sustaining a knee injury during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ognjen Rolovic

7.00pm Birkirkara are closing in on the signing of Ognjen Rolovic on loan from Kerċem Ajax.

The Montenegrin forward has impressed with the Gozitan side this season and has attracted the interest of coach Paul Zammit.

Reports said that Birkirkara have reached an agreement with Kerċem to take the striker on loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The Stripes are now in talks with Rolovic over personal terms and are hopeful of sealing a deal before Wednesday's deadline day.

6.52pm Sky Sports News understands that if, as now looks likely, West Bromwich Albion complete the loan signing of Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool for the rest of the season, they will end their interest in Watford striker Troy Deeney.

As things stand, the negotiations for Deeney have been put on the back burner.

Emmanuel Agyemang

6.30pm Mosta have secured the services of Ghana winger Emmanuel Agyemang.

The 19-year-old, who came through the youth system of Italian Serie B club Novara, has joined the Premier League club until the end of the season.

Agyemang is the third major signing by Mosta this month after they signed Jan Tanti from San Ġwann and Italian midfielder Massimo Sammartino, who made his debut for the Blues last Saturday in a 1-0 win over Tarxien Rainbows.

Agyemang could be in line to make his debut for his new club on Sunday when Mosta face Hibernians at the National Stadium.

6.19pm After several years of work in order to turn his idea into reality, former Manchester United and Real Madrid player David Beckham will have his own Major League Soccer team.

Click here to follow the official unveiling of his new team, which will be located in Miami.

Stay tuned to our website for further details on Becks' new adventure in the United States.

SKY SOURCES: Tim Cahill having @MillwallFC medical ahead of return to club on contract until end of season. #SSN pic.twitter.com/6vQmV1iQ4f — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2018

6.15pm Former Everton and Australian international Tim Cahill is expected to complete his return to Millwall 20 years after starting his career there.

The 38-year-old free agent is currently undergoing a medical.

Frissell Hunter

5.50pm Luxol St Andrews are expected to bring in striker Frissell Hunter.

The 19-year-old forward is currently in Malta and training with the Premier League strugglers who are looking to strengthen their squad as they look to preserve their place in the Premier League.

Hunter was rated as a good prospect in the American Academy football. During his career he was on the books of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, FC Utrecht, of the Netherlands, and Brazil's top-flight side Botafogo.

If the transfer goes through, Hunter could make his debut for his new club against Gżira United at the Centenary Stadium on Friday.

Luan Polli Gomez

5.20pm Naxxar Lions are interested in signing Brazilian goalkepeer Luan Polli Gomes.

The towering 24-year-old has arrived in Malta on Sunday and is expected to train with Oliver Spiteri's squad.

Polli Gomes, who holds an Italian passport, has played the majority of his career in Brazil and was on the books of Figueirense, Flamengo and Boa Esporte.

Should Polli Gomes impress Naxxar coach Spiteri and is offered a contract, he will surely provide good competition to Austrian custodian Christian Nicht who has made the no.1 jersey his at the club this season.

5.10pm Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati is to leave the club after his contract was cancelled.

The former Celtic midfielder started during last week's loss to Motherwell, but has agreed to an early exit from Accies in order to begin his coaching career.

5.00pm Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge looks set to join West Brom on loan for the rest of the season, Sky Sports News is reporting.

Sturridge, born in Birmingham, has been linked in recent weeks with a move to Inter and Newcastle, and SkySports is reporting that he has chosen Albion for family reasons.

Money received ✅



Man City's deal for Aymeric Laporte edges even closer...



The latest: https://t.co/6iLRlAp9eO pic.twitter.com/ppUg6GPLjo — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 29, 2018

4.45pm Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has paid his release fee clause ahead of a move to Manchester City, the Spanish club said on Monday.

Laporte, 23, had a 65 million-euro ($80 million) clause in his contract with the Basque side, which he activated ahead of joining Pep Guardiola's City for whom he will become a club record signing.

Spanish and British media reported that Laporte will be presented as a City player on Tuesday as the Premier League leaders bolster their back line by recruiting the France Under-21 player.

"Athletic thanks the player for what he gave during the time he was at our club," Bilbao said in a statement.

BREAKING: @WBA sign defender Ali Gabr from Zamalek on initial loan deal to end of season with a view to buy. #SSN pic.twitter.com/1E0hxkRIc5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2018

4.15pm West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Ali Gabr from Zamalek FC on loan until the end of the season.

Albion will have an option to buy the Egypt international at the end of the season

Rodrigo Leandro Da Costa

4.00pm Naxxar Lions are set to part ways with Brazilian striker Rodrigo Leandro Da Costa.

The 32-year-old joined the Premier League club earlier this month but he made just one appearance so far.

Sources have told Times of Malta that the veteran striker has accepted a move abroad and has reached an agreement to rescind his contract with the Lions.

Naxxar are still working to bolster their squad this month.

The Lions are understood to be awaiting the arrival of two overseas players but it remains to be seen whether they will have enough time to complete the deals before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday.

"He has cleared the decks for a parting of the ways." ????



Jose Mourinho would not stand in Zlatan's way if he wanted to leave.



Live: https://t.co/6iLRlAp9eO pic.twitter.com/BzQFZCGtZ4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 29, 2018

3.40pm Manchester United will not stand in the way of Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he wants to leave the club, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday.

But the Swedish striker, linked by British media with a move to LA Galaxy, has not mentioned the subject to his manager.

"If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country then I give to help and create conditions for that to happen," Mourinho told reporters.

The 36-year-old Ibrahimovic, who joined United in 2016 and is out of contract in the summer, has hardly played this season after suffering a knee ligament injury last year.

3.07pm West Ham want to sign Morgan Schneiderlin and are ready to pay £20million for the Everton midfielder.

West Ham are without 14 first-team players and are working hard to sign a midfielder and a striker before Wednesday’s deadline.

Everton signed Schneiderlin from Manchester United for £24m last January.

2.50pm Barcelona will face competition to sign long-term target Arthur, according to sources in Spain and Brazil.

The La Liga leaders are already in talks with Gremio to sign the midfielder, who was pictured wearing a Barcelona shirt last year.

The Nou Camp outfit are the only club who have produced an offer for the 21-year-old, but AS reports that Inter Milan, PSG and Monaco have shown interest in him. Meanwhile, according to UOL, Real Madrid and Chelsea are keen on him too.

2.20pm Everton are trying to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Corriere dello Sport is reporting.

The Toffees have been in contact with the Serie A giants over the past few days as they try to reach an agreement to secure the Croatia international’s signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Everton have proposed sending Davy Klaassen in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Everton spent €27m to sign the Dutchman from Ajax last summer.

2.15pm Newcastle have made an enquiry about Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan as the transfer window draws to a close.

Press Association Sport understands the Magpies have made contact over the 28-year-old England international, but that discussions are still at an early stage and his wages could prove a significant obstacle.

The move comes with the club's pursuit of Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen having hit an impasse over the two clubs' respective valuations of the player.

Manager Rafael Benitez is desperate to add firepower to his side for what remains of the Premier League season with Newcastle sitting just a point above the relegation zone.





ALL DONE! @Aubameyang7 will be #AFC player pending medical. Fixed fee of £53m with £2.5m adds on if major trophies won, pass CL group stage (so pays itself). Wages not even half what Alexis wanted. Not the only deal #AFC working on



????https://t.co/ExkYKc5j3S pic.twitter.com/o663v8kszE — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 29, 2018

2.00pm SkySports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on his way to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund as an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

1.45pm Javier Pastore’s agent revealed that Paris Saint-Germain could sell the Inter target if there was “a solution that made him happy”.

Pastore has been linked with Inter for some time, and while a deal continues to elude the Nerazzurri, Marcelo Simionian seemingly invited them to launch a bid.

“PSG don’t want to sell Pastore,” he told FCInter1908.it.

“In the event that a real and concrete offer arrives, PSG wouldn’t oppose a solution that made Javier happy, and his happiness lies in playing.

“They love him very much. His relationships with the emir, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Antero Henriques and all of PSG is really good.

OFFICIAL: Diafra Sakho has joined French side Rennes. pic.twitter.com/jrnBZeiHHy — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 29, 2018

1.30pm West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has joined Rennes for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 71 appearances for the Hammers, has signed a contract until 2020 with the Ligue 1 club.

A statement on West Ham's website said: "West Ham would like to thank Diafra for his efforts and wish him well for his future career."

1.15pm Aymeric Laporte is in Manchester to finalise his move to Manchester City, according to the BBC.

The Athletic Bilbao defender is poised to complete a transfer to England, with the Blues reported to have triggered a £57million release clause in his contract.

The 23-year-old would provide depth at centre-back for City boss Pep Guardiola, whose spending on defenders since last season would reach £190million if Laporte signs.

Charly Musonda has touched down in Glasgow ????



He's there to seal a loan deal to Celtic: https://t.co/krEEuKgAbu pic.twitter.com/ymyR6wykWV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 29, 2018

1.00pm Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda has arrived in Glasgow, ahead of a proposed loan move to Celtic.

The deal looks likely to be an 18 month loan, similar to the initial deal that took Patrick Roberts from Man City to Celtic.

12.30pm Crystal Palace have made an offer for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.

But the £2m loan fee with an option to buy has been dismissed by the French club.

They regard the offer as derisory and believe Amadou is worth £20m and prefer a permanent deal.

However, Lille's financial issues mean they could sell for less.

12.00pm Ħamrun Spartans have parted ways with Italian striker Davide Succi and Brazilian defender Mauricio.

Succi joined the Spartans in November but has only managed to score two goals with the Reds.

On the other hand Mauricio joined the Spartans in the summer but struggled for first-team football under coach Jacques Scerri and has now been released by the Premier League club.

The Spartans are understood to be trying to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday.

11.50am Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee of around £60m for the Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

A deal hasn't been done yet but talks are ongoing.

The Gabon international was booed by some Dortmund fans during their draw with Freiburg on Saturday. If the move goes through Aubameyang will become the club's most expensive signing.

Arsenal close to finalising deal in region of £60m for forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang https://t.co/pjThGCsK7f — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 29, 2018

11.42am West Ham are in talks to sign former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle, according to Sky Sports.

Pelle plays in China for Shandong Luneng where he earns £1 million a month.

West Ham working hard to sign players because they have 13 first-team players out injured.

So far this month, they have made bids for Tom Cairney, Joe Allen, Harry Arter and Leander Dendoncker.

11.36am Good morning everyone and welcome to the last three days of the winter transfer window. Stay with us to follow all the latest developments from Malta and in Europe.