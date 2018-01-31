Higuain puts Juve on course for Coppa Italia final

Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain.

Juventus took a step towards a fourth consecutive Coppa Italia triumph as Gonzalo Higuain's early goal earned them a 1-0 win at Atalanta in their semi-final, first leg on Tuesday.

Juve went ahead after three minutes when Argentine Higuain curled a shot into the net after slaloming through the defence.

Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez then had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was back after a two-month injury layoff, in the 25th minute after a handball.

Higuain had the chance to make it 2-0 for the visitors but volleyed just over the bar shortly before Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi missed the target with a fine curled shot.

Buffon shone again when he denied second-half substitute Andrea Petagna three minutes from time to elave Juve in the driving seat ahead of the second leg.