Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan shoots at goal.

Arsenal suffered another painful Premier League defeat as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, boosting their survival hopes and denting the visitors' top four chances.

Arsenal took the lead through Nacho Monreal after 33 minutes, but their advantage lasted just seconds as Mesut Ozil gave the ball away and Sam Clucas finished for the home side.

Worse was to come for Arsenal in the second half as keeper Petr Cech sliced an attempted clearance, leaving Jordan Ayew to fire home after 61 minutes before Clucas finished right-footed to grab his second of the night with four minutes remaining.

The defeat leaves Arsenal in sixth place, eight points adrift of Liverpool in fourth, while Swansea, who have been rejuvenated by new manager Carlos Carvalhal, climbed out of the bottom three, moving above Stoke City on goal difference.

