Renowned South African wineries to be represented by Farsons

Farsons Beverage Imports Company Limited have been entrusted by the renowned South African wineries Klein Constantia and Anwilka to represent them locally.

Dating back to 1685 and described as one of the world's most beautiful wine estates, Klein Constantia is set amid ancient trees on the upper foothills of the Constantiaberg, with views across False Bay.

Klein Constantia is custodian to some of the most historic vineyards in South Africa. The unique location, climate and soils of the estate call for the making of terroir-driven wines.

Today, Klein Constantia continues to make some of South Africa’s top wines and the world's best dessert wines; wines that reflect the cool Constantia climate, as well as their historic tradition. Klein Constantia’s philosophy is founded on quality rather than quantity, reflected in their bottlings regularly winning top South African and international wine accolades. The estate range elegantly expresses the unique terroir of the Constantia Valley, with a portfolio that includes one of the Cape’s top Sauvignon Blancs, a Méthode Cap Classique Brut, Riesling, Chardonnay and an excellent Cabernet Sauvignon based blend.

Anwilka Vineyards is located just 7 kilometres from the ocean in Stellenbosch’s prime Helderberg region. The property was purchased in the late 1990s and extensive replanting of 40ha of vineyards comprising primarily Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and some Merlot followed.

With the release of the maiden vintage blend of Syrah-Cabernet in 2005, Anwilka has established a worldwide reputation for this red blend which has been described as “the finest red wine from South Africa”.

Anwilka Vineyards currently produces a flagship red blend, Anwilka and a second label red wine, Petit Frère; the aim being to produce a new benchmark in quality for South African red wine.

The wines are available in selected restaurants, wine boutiques and Farsonsdirect’s The Wine Shop in Mrieħel (www.farsonsdirect.com).