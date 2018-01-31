OBITUARY - Dalli

DALLI On January 30 at St James Hospital in Sliema, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, CARMEN widow of the late Denis at the age of 85. Surrounded by her family, she leaves to mourn her children Donald and Grace, Denis and his wife Marisa, Marcel and his wife Paulanne and Danielle and her husband Alex Borg Cardona, her grandchildren Liana, Shakyra and her husband Stefan Jonsson, Denis Joseph, Rebecca, Raquela, Mathias and Dana and her husband Patrick Rossi, her great-grandchildren Adriana, Adam and Sebastian, her sister Juanita wife of Alvino, family and friends.



The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital, Sliema on Thursday at 1.30pm for St Julian’s Parish Church where Mass praesente cadavere, will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.