Ice-cream cones withdrawal extended

Following last week's withdrawal of one lot of vanilla ice-cream cones advertised as "vegan" because of traces of milk not declared on the label, health authorities said on Tuesday that all lots were being withdrawn.

People with allergies to milk should steer clear of the ice-cream cones made by 'My Best Veggie'.

The company has put up notices warning consumers about the milk traces in stores where the cones are sold, the authorities said.

For more information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 21337333 or [email protected], visit its Facebook page or pop by the Inspectorate's offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera.