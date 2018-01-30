X

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 13:01

A community read for Sliema residents

Watch your letterbox - the Sliema Times is on its way

The first issue of Sliema Times, an Allied Newspapers Ltd publication, is being distributed free to all Sliema households this week.

As a community newspaper, Sliema Times aims to be a platform for this vibrant locality’s community to converse, create and come together to narrate the past, present and future of Sliema.

In the first issue of Sliema Times, mayor Anthony Chircop outlines the council’s priorities for 2018, including the building of streets and the embellishment of gardens.

Sliema singer, comedienne and actress Terry L Bencini walks the readers through the highlights of her colourful career and Group Scout Leader Timmy Cutugno outlines the fascinating history of the Sliema Scout Group.

Sliema Times also carries an interview with Sliema Wanderers FC president Keith Perry, searches for the town’s architectural identity and debates cycling as a viable urban mode of transport.

