Victorian circus setting for Greek play Antigone

Photo: Steven Levi Vella

The Manoel Theatre will this weekend be transformed into a Victorian circus in a world-first setting for Jean Anouilh’s legendary adaptation of the ancient Greek play, Antigone.

The narrative of this 2,500-year-old script centres on the tale of Antigone, who feels she should defy the authority of her uncle, King Creon, by giving a burial to her brother, one of the rebels of the Civil War. Her principles will cost her her life, but also trigger off the tragedy of the death of Creon’s son, who is in love with Antigone.

Anouilh’s version of Antigone was first staged in 1944 at the Théâtre de l’Atelier in Paris, and follows the same story as the original Greek tragedy. Yet the struggle between good and evil in Anouilh’s version is less obvious, and was a revolutionary play in every sense of the word when it debuted in Nazi-occupied Paris.

The setting for Antigone has been created by Angele Galea, working on the steam-punk costumes that are reminiscent of Victorian fashion, Adrian Mamo creating the set and Chris Gatt creating the soundtrack.

The play stars Sharon Bezzina and Charles Sammut in the roles of Antigone and King Creon, respectively. The cast also features Malcolm Galea, Joseph Zammit, Vanessa Attard, Chiara Hyzler, Stephen Mintoff, Sean Briffa, Mariele Zammit and Graziella Galea Pirotta.

It is a one-off collaboration between director Tyrone Grima, actress and producer Sharon Bezzina and the Manoel Theatre, and is supported by the Malta Arts Fund.

Antigone will be staged at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. For tickets visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.