Sacred music concert to mark St Paul’s feast

From left: Paolino Vassallo, Gustav Holst and Felix Mendelssohn.

A concert of sacred music inspired by St Paul, including Gustav Holst’s St Paul’s Suite and selections from Felix Mendels­sohn Bartholdy’s oratorio Paulus, will be held at St Paul’s church in Rabat, on Thursday as part of the Rabat Agape Festival.

The highlight of the concert will be a performance of Maltese composer Paolino Vassallo’s Salve Regina and his Missa in honorem Sancti Paoli (Kyrie, Gloria, Sanctus and Agnus Dei).

The concert will feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Christopher Muscat together with the Jubilate Deo choir and soprano Claire Caruana.

The concert forms part of the Agape Festival, which the Rabat-based NGO Fondazzjoni Paulus organises each year as part of its efforts to promote sacred music, particularly that written by Maltese composers.

The concert will be held at St Paul’s Collegiate Church, Rabat, on Thursday from 7.30 to 8.30pm. Admission is free and open to the public. For further information about the concert and the Agape Festival visit https://www.facebook.com/orkestra.paulus .