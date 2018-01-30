This year’s edition of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

A total of 16 finalists will compete to represent Malta in the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest which will be held later this year in Lisbon, Portugal. This is the 31st time that the island is taking part in the contest.

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will take place at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on Saturday at 9pm. For tickets for the last few remaining seats, visit https://www.showshappening.com .