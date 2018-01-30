X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 12:16

Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2018

This year’s edition of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

A total of 16 finalists will compete to represent Malta in the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest which will be held later this year in Lisbon, Portugal. This is the 31st time that the island is taking part in the contest.

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will take place at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on Saturday at 9pm. For tickets for the last few remaining seats, visit https://www.showshappening.com .

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Announcements - January 29, 2018

  2. Announcements - January 30, 2018

  3. Watch: The death of a university waste bin

  4. HSBC ATMs out of service on Sunday night

  5. A glimpse into the past of Malta's train

  6. Night road works at Pieta

  7. Exchange your old Maltese banknotes until Wednesday... or else

  8. Baritone in lunchtime concert

  9. Artists discuss their works

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed