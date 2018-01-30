Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2018
This year’s edition of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.
A total of 16 finalists will compete to represent Malta in the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest which will be held later this year in Lisbon, Portugal. This is the 31st time that the island is taking part in the contest.
The Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will take place at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on Saturday at 9pm. For tickets for the last few remaining seats, visit https://www.showshappening.com .
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.