Watch: NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks to 4th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Matthew Dellavedova added 10 in the fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to four games with a 107-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night at the Bradley Center.

Milwaukee overcame a slow start to shoot 47.5 percent while hitting 11 of 28 3-pointers despite guard Eric Bledsoe playing just the first 2:32 of the game.

Daro Saric scored 19 points to lead Philadelphia, which shot 43.9 percent from the floor but missed 24 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia was playing shorthanded as well as center Joel Embiid was available to play in the second half of a back-to-back for the first time in his career but was scratched about 30 mintues before tipoff by head coach Brett Brown.

Even without Embiid, the Sixers were dominant inside, scoring 22 of their first 26 points at the rim -- with the other four coming from the free-throw line. But Philadelphia went 0-for-15 from deep in the opening half while Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 26 to send Milwaukee into the break with a 55-53 lead.

Celtics 111, Nuggets 110

Jaylen Brown converted the decisive 3-pointer and Kyrie Irving scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting as Boston eked out a victory over Denver.

Jayson Tatum scored 20 points and Marcus Morris added 14 for Boston, which won for just the second time in the past seven games. Daniel Theis added 11 points and Al Horford tallied 10 for the Celtics, who were 17-of-36 from 3-point range.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Trey Lyles scored 20 points for the Nuggets. Will Barton had 19 points, Mason Plumlee had 16 before leaving with a calf injury, Gary Harris scored 15 and Jamal Murray had 14.

Heat 95, Mavericks 88

Hassan Whiteside scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Miami held on for a win in Dallas.

Dallas put together a 20-5 fourth-quarter run, cutting its deficit to 91-88 with 44 seconds left.

But Goran Dragic cut to the basket, got a pass from James Johnson and hit a reverse layup with 25 seconds left, putting Miami ahead 93-88 and sealing the deal.

Grizzlies 120, Suns 109

Tyreke Evans scored 27 points and Marc Gasol had 12 points and 10 rebounds to help Memphis beat injury-depleted Phoenix.

Wayne Selden had 17 points and six assists and Dillon Brooks and Deyonta Davis had 12 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who have won five of eight.

TJ Warren had 24 points and Josh Jackson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Suns, who lost for the eighth time in nine games while playing without starters Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss and Tyson Chandler.

Hawks 105, Timberwolves 100

Kent Bazemore scored 22 points and Atlanta came from behind in the second half to knock off Minnesota.

Dennis Schroder added 18 points and 11 assists as the Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak despite committing 21 turnovers.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Andrew Wiggins added 18 to lead the Timberwolves.

Pacers 105, Hornets 96

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points and center Myles Turner chipped in with 22 points to power Indiana over Charlotte.

Oladipo sank 11 of 15 shots. Turner came off the bench to hit 8 of 11 shots, including a career-high tying four 3-pointers in six attempts. Turner, who returned to action Saturday night after missing nine games with a right elbow injury, scored just four points in the victory over Orlando.

Thaddeus Young had 16 points 8-of-12 shooting, scoring in double figures for the 12th consecutive game. Domantas Sabonis chipped in with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for the Pacers. Indiana point guard Darren Collison added 13 points.