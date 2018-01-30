Brady tells fans in send-off rally: 'One more to go'

Tom Brady in action for the New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots are off to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII after receiving a send-off rally from thousands of cheering fans outside Gillette Stadium.

Quarterback Tom Brady praised the Philadelphia Eagles at the Monday morning rally. The two teams face off at US Bank Stadium on Sunday.

"It's going to be fun, it's going to be a lot of hard work, we're playing a great team, but I tell you what, we've got a locker room full of guys that are ready for the challenge," the 40-year-old quarterback said to the crowd, some of the fans arriving in the pre-dawn hours.

Brady was the last of several players to speak and praised the fans for their support all season.

"We got one more to go. We're going to go out there are try to win it for you guys. We love you. Patriots out!" Brady shouted to the cheering fans as he ended the rally by dropping his microphone on the stage.

The fans also heard from coach Bill Belichick, wide receiver Danny Amendola and defensive back Duron Harmon, who introduced Brady by getting the crowd to chant "M-V-P!"

"The MVP is going to be announced next week," Harmon said. "I think know we all know who that is."

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also appeared on stage, although he did not speak. He remains in theNFL concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.