Watch: Hillary Clinton surprises with 'Fire and Fury' spoof

Bruno Mars beat Jay-Z for the top Grammy Awards on Sunday, but the surprise star of the night was former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reading from Michael Wolff's controversial book Fire and Fury.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, read an excerpt from the book about Trump's eating habits.

"He had a long-time fear of being poisoned, one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. No one knew he was coming, and the food was safely pre-made," she reads.

Grammy Awards host James Corden, praised Clinton's performance, saying "The Grammy is in the bag."

The book, dismissed by Trump as full of lies, depicts a chaotic White House, a president who was ill-prepared to win the office in 2016 and aides who scorned his abilities. It is based on extensive interviews with Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon and other aides.