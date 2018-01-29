Teachers’ union loses fourth council member

The teachers’ union has lost another council member, the fourth since educators claimed they had been fooled over the new sectoral agreement.

Educators felt they had been misled into believing that the salary increases they were promised were higher.

Graham Sansone tendered his resignation from both the council and the union on Monday morning, announcing his decision in a post on Facebook.

His resignation comes hot on the heels of another three resignations earlier this month at a time when the union was being criticised by its members who realised that they will not be seeing the 28 per cent increase they were promised.

Mr Sansone, an LSA by profession, said he felt the union leadership was not worthy of the union. He said that bad decisions had been taken over the course of the campaign related to the sectoral agreement, which had resulted in misinformation.

He added that rather than assuming responsibility, the union leadership led by president Mario Bonnici opted to blame member for misunderstanding the number the union had explained. He said this was “unthinkable”.

“It is also rather shameful that MUT leadership over and over again in the media said that they had orders from the government not to discuss or publish the financials of the agreement to the detriment of its members. This mistrust in the leadership was also evident in the social media whereby the oldest union in the country was discredited over and over again,” he said in his post.

Mr Sansone will be joining a new teachers’ union being set up under the wings of the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin.

