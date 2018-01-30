Sex attack in massage parlour lands man behind bars

A man who attempted to force himself upon a masseuse at a Sliema Chinese massage parlour, has been remanded in custody.

Hussein Abudullahi Jama, a 22-year old Somali, had entered the parlour in Manuel Dimech Street on January 14 and handed over €40 for a massage.

The Chinese masseuse, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, recalled how halfway through the hour-long massage, the man had suddenly demanded another kind of service.

When she resisted the demand, the the man forcefully pinned her down onto the massage bed, pulled off her trousers and, after making sure that the door was locked, had tried to engage in sex.

In her desperate attempt to push away her aggressor, the woman said she ended up with a fractured leg.

The police pressed charges against the man for violent indecent assault and grievous injuries.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyer Francine Abela was defence counsel.