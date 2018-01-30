PN owes government departments €13m - Labour MP

The Nationalist Party owes government departments €13 million, Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield said in a parliamentary adjournment speech on Monday evening.

The funds, he said, were owed to various offices such as the VAT Department.

He said he did not get his information from the government, but sources within the PN.

One could hardly expect to be taken seriously when he spoke on rule of law and legal impunity when he did not pay his taxes and was allowed to get away with it, he said, saying the same applied to PN leader Adrian Delia, who had not paid tax 'for many years'.

In his speech Mr Bedingfield said the PN claimed it as a positive political party, but was anything but.

He asked the PN to confirm that it was selling its club in Cospicua for €290,000. This property was practically back to back with the American University of Malta. The PN claimed to be with the people of Cospicua, but it was selling its club there, he said.