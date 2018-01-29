Malta moves two places up health index in spite of lower points

Malta’s ranking in the Euro Health Consumer Index lost 24 points between 2016 and 2017 but it still managed to move two places up to 23rd place.

The country obtained 642 points, compared to the 2016 index when it ranked in 25th place out of 35 countries, with 666 points. In 2015, it received 663 points.

The index, by the Health Consumer Powerhouse, measures to what extent countries meet expectations of good, consumer-friendly healthcare.

It said that Malta had decent accessibility, but was not too strong on treatment results.

“Also, there seem to be gaps in the public subsidy system of Maltese healthcare. This is particularly prominent for drug subsidies; many Maltese do not bother with receiving a subsidy. The result is that Malta has little data on drug use," it said.

The index said that European healthcare was steadily improving: infant mortality and survival rates of heart disease, stroke and cancer were all moving in the right direction.

“Patient choice and involvement are developing. But still too many countries stick to inefficient ways to fund and deliver care services,” it said.

The Netherlands still leads with 924 points, Switzerland is also holding out well on 898 points while Denmark is back among the medallists with 864 points.

“The Netherlands is characterised by a multitude of health insurance providers acting in competition and being separate from caregivers/hospitals. This means that Dutch operative decisions to an unusually high degree are taken by medical professionals counselled by patient organisations. Financing agencies, politicians and bureaucrats seem farther removed from operative healthcare decisions there than in almost any other European country,” the report said.

