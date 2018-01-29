X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 29, 2018, 14:30 by Edwina Brincat

Jail for man who admitted six robberies

University library among his targets

A man was jailed for 30 months on Monday after admitting a string of six robberies ranging from convenience shops to cash and a laptop at the university library.

Terence Vella, 35 of Msida, admitted to thefts which took place between February and October last year in the area of Msida and Gzira. He also pleaded guilty to being a relapser.

His targets included three convenience stores and another shop in Msida. One of the shops was targeted twice in as many days.   

On the night before committing another theft, from the University library, the man had also damaged the front door of a hair and beauty salon in Gżira.

The court was told that Mr Vella suffers from a serious drug problem. He started off by first breaking into closed, abandoned shops, then progressed to shoplifting, on one occasion making off with over €1,000. 

Police tracked him down through CCTV footage. When taken under arrest, he had begun to seriously tackle his drug problem.  

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit condemned Mr Vella to an effective jail term of two years six months, besides placing him under a two-year treatment order for is drug problem.

Inspectors Mark A. Mercieca and Lara Butters prosecuted.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Betsson shedding 130 employees from Malta, 48 are...

  2. Seven injured following three-car collision in Burmarrad

  3. Justice Minister’s partner lands senior job at tourism authority

  4. Elderly woman 'tackles' thief, photographs him, before arrest

  5. €10,000: the price for staying on in Malta

  6. Caruana Galizia murder: politically-exposed mastermind can't be...

  7. Major Brexit supporter obtains Maltese passport - FT

  8. Pilatus owner wants ‘embezzlement claim’ in MEP report removed

  9. Breaking the sex taboo in elderly care homes

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed