Jail for man who admitted six robberies

A man was jailed for 30 months on Monday after admitting a string of six robberies ranging from convenience shops to cash and a laptop at the university library.

Terence Vella, 35 of Msida, admitted to thefts which took place between February and October last year in the area of Msida and Gzira. He also pleaded guilty to being a relapser.

His targets included three convenience stores and another shop in Msida. One of the shops was targeted twice in as many days.

On the night before committing another theft, from the University library, the man had also damaged the front door of a hair and beauty salon in Gżira.

The court was told that Mr Vella suffers from a serious drug problem. He started off by first breaking into closed, abandoned shops, then progressed to shoplifting, on one occasion making off with over €1,000.

Police tracked him down through CCTV footage. When taken under arrest, he had begun to seriously tackle his drug problem.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit condemned Mr Vella to an effective jail term of two years six months, besides placing him under a two-year treatment order for is drug problem.

Inspectors Mark A. Mercieca and Lara Butters prosecuted.