Doctors may strike over hospitals deal

Doctors will refuse to meet with the US company taking over the running of three State hospitals this week and will instead decide whether to take industrial or even legal action against the government.

Steward Healthcare is expected to be “on the ground” in the next few days to take over from Vitals Global Healthcare in the management of the St Luke’s, Karin Grech, and Gozo General hospitals.

“No, we will not meet with Steward. We are being kept in the dark, we must see the contract signed between the company and government and be informed of what is going on,” Martin Balzan of the Medical Association of Malta told this newspaper.

“At the moment it appears as though this deal is bad news,” he said.

He said the MAM executive council would be meeting on Monday night to discuss its options and would not exclude potential industrial action, even a full-blown strike.

If this was insufficient, MAM would even consider taking the matter before the courts “to ensure patients and medical professionals’ best interests come first”.

The transfer between Vitals and Steward was announced last month and a series of media reports have said that VGH was facing mounting financial difficulties, failing to meet key milestones, and racking up debt with suppliers.

Reports on the company’s poor state of financial health were also coupled with questions over its ultimate beneficial owners, who were never disclosed.

VGH eventually sold its 30-year concession to manage three State hospitals just 21 months into its operation.

Once a deal with Steward was all but signed, Health Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter to announce how “the real deal” would now be managing a large chunk of the island’s healthcare.

However, despite Mr Fearne’s optimistic diagnosis, MAM believes the Steward deal could likely suffer the same fate as Vitals.

“We are concerned that we could still be in the same mess we were in under Vitals. The deal is simply a mess and should be scrapped and a new one drawn up,” Dr Balzan said.

He accused the government of putting its efforts to try and save face over the national interest.

“Look, even if the government really believes that entering into a Public Private Partnership to run these hospitals is the best option, it must realise that the deal it struck with Vitals was not working – keeping that same deal simply doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that he expected more transparency and consistency from Steward than he had seen from Vitals.