Watch: Readly Express wins Prix D'Amerique

Six-year-old Swedish trotter, Readly Express won the 96th Grand Prix d’Amerique international trotting race at the Vincennes Racetrack, yesterday.

Driven by Swedish Bjorn Goop, Readly Express, sired by the French stallion Ready Cash, raced to an impressive victory as 18 horses lined up for the challenge in front of 40,000 spectators over a long distance of 2,700 metres.

It was Bird Parker (Jean Philippe Monclin) the fastest trotter at first, opening a small lead from Briac Dark (Matheu Abrivard) and American Propulsion (Orjan Kihlstrom).

However when the front horses turned for their final straight, Bird Parker ran out of steam and was reeled in by Readly Express (Bjorn Goop) which triumphed by half length and after beating the challenge of the popular Bold Eagle (Franck Nivard).

Propulsion had to settle for third place from Belina Josselyn (Jean Michel Bazire) and Briac Dark (Matheu Abrivard)

Readly Express’s average time was 1.11.2” per kilometre, the same record time established by Bold Eagle last year.

Victory was Goop’s first in the Grand Prix d’Amerique, an event considered by many as the World Cup in trotting racing.

Readly Express is trained by Finnish Timo Nurmos.

Bjorn Goop (centre) celebrates his victory with Readly Express at the Prix D'Amerique.

Meanwhile the second meeting of the season was held at the Marsa Racetrack, yesterday. This programme consisted of ten races all for trotters on 2,140 metres.

The two most important races were open for class Premier trotters, won by Metallic Beat and Quarz de Vindecy.

In the first class Premier race, it was French debutante Again Madrik (Frans Tanti) the fastest horse early on.

However midway through the final straight this French trotter started to slow down and was overtaken by the winner Metallic Beat (Rodney Gatt) which crossed the finishing post first.

Another debutante, Italian Nerone Bigi (Julian Farrugia) finished third from Urido d’Alban (Charles Camilleri).

In the second class Premier race, Quarz de Vindecy increased the pace during the last 700 metres to secured its first win

of the season by half length

from French newcomer Urgos Du Cedre (Jean Paul Polidano)

and Tender and True (Ramon Briffa).

Ulk du Las Vegas (Jesmar Gafa) took fourth place.

Another meeting will be held on Sunday, starting at 1.15pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Bronze – Upaveda (Ivan Stivala) – 1.16.6”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Trazom (Wayne Cutajar) 1.17.4”

Race 3. Class Silver – Roi Des Couperies (Clifferty Calleja) – 1.16.2”

Race 4. Class Silver – Simply The Best (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.6”

Race 5. Class Bronze – Seul En Tete (Michael Sultana) – 1.16.5”

Race 6. Class Bronze – Zacarias Kemp (Jesmar Gafa’) – 1.15.9”

Race 7. Class Premier – Metallic Beat (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.7”

Race 8. Class Silver – Solide Du Jayle (Tony Cauchi) – 1.16.8”

Race 9. Class Premier – Quarz de Vindecy (Carmelo Farrugia) 1.15.3”

Race 10. Class Silver – Embrace Em (Rodney Gatt) 1.18.1”