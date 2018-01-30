Malta U-16 girls beat Andorra in opening match

MALTA 2

ANDORRA 0

The Malta Under-16 girls team began their commitments in the UEFA Youth Under-16 Development Mini-Tournament on a top note after beating Andorra 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

Led by coach Dorianne Theuma, the Maltese team secured their win inside the opening half thanks to a brace from Veronique Mifsud.

Mifsud put Malta ahead on 23 minutes with a shot from inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from Hailey Bugeja.