Malta U-16 girls beat Andorra in opening match
MALTA 2
ANDORRA 0
The Malta Under-16 girls team began their commitments in the UEFA Youth Under-16 Development Mini-Tournament on a top note after beating Andorra 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium.
Led by coach Dorianne Theuma, the Maltese team secured their win inside the opening half thanks to a brace from Veronique Mifsud.
Mifsud put Malta ahead on 23 minutes with a shot from inside the penalty area after receiving a pass from Hailey Bugeja.
The Birkirkara striker scored her second 11 minutes later, concluding a good move by Emma Philippa Ciantar.
Moments later, Ciantar almost made it 3-0 for the Maltese team but her drive was deflected away for a corner by Andorra goalkeeper Elizabeth Oreliana Trastay.
In the second half, both coaches effected a lot of substitutions with the Maltese team easily administering their 2-0 lead.
In the second match, Liechtenstein defeated Gibraltar 4-2.
Malta take on Gibraltar on Wednesday at the Centenary Stadium. Kick-off 11am.
