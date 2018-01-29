Live Football transfer news and rumours

Graziano Pelle has been linked with a move to West Ham.

The winter transfer window is less than three days away from shutting down and the timesofmalta.com SportsDesk will follow with you all the latest gossip and rumours from the football world, including the Maltese Premier League. So stay with us to follow all the latest deals.

2.50pm Barcelona will face competition to sign long-term target Arthur, according to sources in Spain and Brazil.

The La Liga leaders are already in talks with Gremio to sign the midfielder, who was pictured wearing a Barcelona shirt last year.

The Nou Camp outfit are the only club who have produced an offer for the 21-year-old, but AS reports that Inter Milan, PSG and Monaco have shown interest in him. Meanwhile, according to UOL, Real Madrid and Chelsea are keen on him too.

2.20pm Everton are trying to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Corriere dello Sport is reporting.

The Toffees have been in contact with the Serie A giants over the past few days as they try to reach an agreement to secure the Croatia international’s signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Everton have proposed sending Davy Klaassen in the opposite direction as part of the deal. Everton spent €27m to sign the Dutchman from Ajax last summer.

2.15pm Newcastle have made an enquiry about Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan as the transfer window draws to a close.

Press Association Sport understands the Magpies have made contact over the 28-year-old England international, but that discussions are still at an early stage and his wages could prove a significant obstacle.

The move comes with the club's pursuit of Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen having hit an impasse over the two clubs' respective valuations of the player.

Manager Rafael Benitez is desperate to add firepower to his side for what remains of the Premier League season with Newcastle sitting just a point above the relegation zone.





2.00pm SkySports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on his way to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund as an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

1.45pm Javier Pastore’s agent revealed that Paris Saint-Germain could sell the Inter target if there was “a solution that made him happy”.

Pastore has been linked with Inter for some time, and while a deal continues to elude the Nerazzurri, Marcelo Simionian seemingly invited them to launch a bid.

“PSG don’t want to sell Pastore,” he told FCInter1908.it.

“In the event that a real and concrete offer arrives, PSG wouldn’t oppose a solution that made Javier happy, and his happiness lies in playing.

“They love him very much. His relationships with the emir, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Antero Henriques and all of PSG is really good.

1.30pm West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has joined Rennes for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 71 appearances for the Hammers, has signed a contract until 2020 with the Ligue 1 club.

A statement on West Ham's website said: "West Ham would like to thank Diafra for his efforts and wish him well for his future career."

1.15pm Aymeric Laporte is in Manchester to finalise his move to Manchester City, according to the BBC.

The Athletic Bilbao defender is poised to complete a transfer to England, with the Blues reported to have triggered a £57million release clause in his contract.

The 23-year-old would provide depth at centre-back for City boss Pep Guardiola, whose spending on defenders since last season would reach £190million if Laporte signs.

1.00pm Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda has arrived in Glasgow, ahead of a proposed loan move to Celtic.

The deal looks likely to be an 18 month loan, similar to the initial deal that took Patrick Roberts from Man City to Celtic.

12.30pm Crystal Palace have made an offer for Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou.

But the £2m loan fee with an option to buy has been dismissed by the French club.

They regard the offer as derisory and believe Amadou is worth £20m and prefer a permanent deal.

However, Lille's financial issues mean they could sell for less.

Davide Succi

12.00pm Ħamrun Spartans have parted ways with Italian striker Davide Succi and Brazilian defender Mauricio.

Succi joined the Spartans in November but has only managed to score two goals with the Reds.

On the other hand Mauricio joined the Spartans in the summer but struggled for first-team football under coach Jacques Scerri and has now been released by the Premier League club.

The Spartans are understood to be trying to bring in more reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday.

11.50am Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee of around £60m for the Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

A deal hasn't been done yet but talks are ongoing.

The Gabon international was booed by some Dortmund fans during their draw with Freiburg on Saturday. If the move goes through Aubameyang will become the club's most expensive signing.

11.42am West Ham are in talks to sign former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle, according to Sky Sports.

Pelle plays in China for Shandong Luneng where he earns £1 million a month.

West Ham working hard to sign players because they have 13 first-team players out injured.

So far this month, they have made bids for Tom Cairney, Joe Allen, Harry Arter and Leander Dendoncker.

11.36am Good morning everyone and welcome to the last three days of the winter transfer window. Stay with us to follow all the latest developments from Malta and in Europe.