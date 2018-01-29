You have til Wednesday to exchage your old Maltese banknotes

Time for the exchange of old Maltese banknotes to euro runs out on Wednesday, the Central Bank of Malta has reminded.

The Fifth Series banknotes ceased to be legal tender after 31 January 2008, when Malta adopted the euro. The banknotes can continue to be exchanged up to Wednesday at 12.30pm.

Times of Malta reported on Saturday that more than €36 million worth had still not been exchanged.

The Fifth Series banknotes consist of four denominations: Lm2, Lm5, Lm10 and

Lm20. These banknotes were first issued in circulation on 18 September 1989.

The four notes are coloured red (Lm2), blue (Lm5), green (Lm10) and brown (Lm20).

They all have a common front side on which is depicted a female figure representing Malta holding a rudder.

These banknotes can only be exchanged from the Central Bank of Malta until 12.30 of January 31.

An Identity Card has to be presented by those calling to exchange the banknotes. Persons exchanging Maltese Lira banknotes in excess of Lm200 are to present their IBAN number (obtained from their bank). In these cases payment will be made directly to their bank account.

