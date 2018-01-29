Jackie Chan and Adrien Brody in Dragon Blade.

Spazju Kreattiv, in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre, is showing the film Dragon Blade on Wednesday. This screening forms part of the Happy Chinese New Year in Valletta 2018 series.

The 2015 Chinese-Hong Kong action epic, directed by Daniel Lee, picks up on a footnote in Chinese history, which theorises that a group of Roman soldiers went missing on the Silk Road and settled in a village in Western China during the Han Dynasty.

It’s the year 48BC in northwest China and Huo An (Jackie Chan) is the captain of the Silk Road Protection Squad. When a legion of 100,000 soldiers threaten to march on the Silk Road under the command of the fearsome Tiberius (Adrien Brody), Huo An’s squadron must form an unlikely alliance with a defected group of Roman soldiers led by General Lucius (John Cusack).

The film, rated 15, will be shown at St James Cavalier, Valletta, on Wednesday, at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.