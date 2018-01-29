X

Baritone in lunchtime concert

Baritone David Debono

Baritone David Debono is tomorrow performing in a lunchtime concert titled Baritone Variations at the Monastery of St Augustine, Valletta.

The concert will feature an electic selection of arias from operas such as Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro and Così Fan Tutte; Verdi’s Don Carlo, Bellini’s I Puritani and Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore. The programme also includes a lyrical lieder, Schubert’s Erlkönig and Brahms’ Von Ewiger Liebe.

Pianist Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro will accompany Debono.

After the concert, visitors may enjoy a free guided tour of the chambers of the monastery which are adorned with historical sacred ornaments.

The concert is taking place tomorrow at noon. Tickets can be obtained from the Monastery of St Augustine, Valletta, half an hour before the concert begins. Proceeds from the event will go towards the restoration project of the Augustinian Monastery. For more details, call 7968 0952 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

