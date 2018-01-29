X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, January 29, 2018, 12:00

Watch: Italy's lost youth (ARTE)

Lack of opportunities causing migration

Youth unemployment in Italy stands at 35 per cent. With low salaries and few opportunities, young Italians are moving to Northern Europe to find work. Serena Caterino is moving to Germany to work as a nurse.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Defying democracy in Germany (ARTE)

  2. Watch: Italy's lost youth (ARTE)

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed