Sunday, January 28, 2018, 22:52

Vintage Spain win maiden Euro handball title

Spain's celebrates after receiving gold medals.

A rampant Spain lifted their first European handball title after a magnificent second half propelled the former world champions to a 29-23 win over the 16-nation tournament's surprise package Sweden in the final on Sunday.

The success gave joyous Spanish fans in the Zagreb Arena plenty to cheer about after several lean years, including a fifth-place finish in last year's world championship which came on the back of missing out on the 2016 Olympic Games.

Sweden, who had defied the odds to reach the final, led 14-12 at halftime but the Spaniards turned the match on its head with an 8-1 streak early in the second half with their stand-in goalkeeper Arpad Sterbik pulling off some crucial saves.

Earlier on Sunday, world champions France beat Denmark 32-29 to win the bronze medal and get some revenge on the Danes for losing the 2016 Olympic final to them.

