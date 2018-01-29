Planned 5-storey development threatens Simar nature reserve

The proposed development, in Triq il-Pwales, in Pwales, is to replace the existing two-storey maisonette, from a row of four, with a block of five apartments, a recessed floor and a garage at semi-basement level.

Environmental NGO Birdlife is expected to join residents and another NGO to formally object to a proposed five-storey development in Pwales which overlooks the Simar nature reserve.

Birdlife says the development, and any other development close to it that may follow suit, will have a negative impact on the habitats which make the Simar Nature Reserve a protected bird sanctuary and a unique Natura 2000 site.

The reserve sits within a designated Natura 2000 site which incorporates parts of the Pwales Valley and Miżieb. The northern border of the reserve is also the border of the Natura 2000 site which tapers around a development zone that incorporates Xemxija.

According to Birdlife, the entire area gains from the designations of a Special Area of Conservation for its habitats and a Special Protection Area for its birds apart from being an area of ecological importance and a bird sanctuary.

Residents last week wrote to the Planning Authority objecting to the proposed development. They claimed that the application “was not in place for the full period within which objections were possible” so they did not have the opportunity to make their voices heard. Saying they were considering legal action, the residents asked the PA to consider them as official objectors to the proposed development.

According to Birdlife, the proposed development is of particular concern because of its proximity to the nature reserve. It also said that the submitted plans are not in line with the Xemxija building heights policy which limits developments to four floors. The proposed plans are of six floors.

Birdlife believes that the immediate impact of construction and use of heavy machinery on the potential of the reserve is also of serious concern. Other concerns include noise and light pollution generated from buildings impinging on the nature reserve as well as heavier traffic flow due to more residents flowing into the area.

The proposed development application was submitted to the Planning Authority in September 2017 and is scheduled for a final decision in April.

So far the PA has received representations from Transport Malta, which did not object to the proposed development, as well as from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which also gave its all-clear as long as no remains are found during the work.

The case officer has not yet pronounced himself in favour or against the proposal.