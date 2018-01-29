10 social workers to investigate a potential 1,000 protection reports

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca says she hopes “the children protection law will provide the necessary periodic reviews, for all children, whoever they are.”

A team of just 10 social workers is tasked with investigating 1,000 potential child protection cases every year, The Sunday Times of Malta has found out in the wake of the death of a seven-year-old Nigerian girl .

Alfred Grixti, the head of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), said that the child protection services investigation team is made up of 14 people – a leader, three coordinators and 10 social workers.

Together, they investigate anything between 800 and 1,000 reports on potential child protection cases every year.

A second team monitors the child protection service. The foundation is tasked with overseeing the different agencies that provide social welfare services.

Victoria, who was from a refugee family of five, died last Sunday from a rare disease. The Times of Malta has reported that the family had resorted to staying inside, the children were missing school and they barely had enough to eat.

Experts have expressed concern that there could another tragedy unless systemic gaps in welfare services are addressed. Professionals familiar with the case questioned why the children were not taken into care when signs of problems in the family were first flagged.



“I can assure you that the social workers’ dedication, commitment and professionalism is second to none and that they leave no stone unturned to get to the truth,” Mr Grixti said yesterday.

“If a case merits an immediate care order they go for it immediately, no questions asked.”

The death of Victoria has prompted two investigations.

Friends of the family said they had notified social care professionals and questioned why care orders had not been issued for the three siblings.

Mr Grixti said he was not at liberty to discuss details of the case since a magisterial inquiry is under way, but pointed out that the foundation has “very strong internal systems audit and quality assurance mechanism”.

“We are continually reviewing what we do in order to improve our service delivery. That is why we welcome both the magisterial inquiry and the administrative investigation ordered by the government. These will establish the facts of the case and lessons will be drawn from them,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca told The Sunday Times of Malta that she hoped the two inquiries “will identify the gaps in the system”.

“I look forward to seeing the children protection law in place, as soon as possible. I am confident that this law will include the necessary institutional safeguards, so that such a terrible incident will never happen again.

“I am also hoping that the children protection law will provide the necessary periodic reviews, for all children, whoever they are.”

The President, a former minister for the family and social solidarity, also called for people to avoid being “sensationalist” until the outcomes of the inquiries are completed, echoing similar comments by the Commissioner for Children.