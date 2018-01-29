Stripes extend winning form

Birkirkara's Carlos Alberto tries to move clear of Jonathan Bondin, of Senglea. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

BIRKIRKARA 5

Dimitrov 35, 49, 72

Grech 44 pen;

Uyi 64 og.

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

Birkirkara chalked up their sixth successive league win after hitting five Senglea Athletic at the National Stadium.

It was Senglea who held the initiative for much of the first half but it was Birkirkara who found the breakthrough.

Ryan Scicluna curled in a cross into the path of Srdjan Dimitrov who deflected the ball into the net.

Birkirkara kept up the pressure and they made it 2-0 late in the first half. Scicluna was brought down in the area by Steve Bonnici and from the resultant penalty Jake Grech made no mistake.

The Stripes put the result to bed in the early stages of the second half, when Grech won possession in midfield and quickly laid the ball into the path of the unmarked Dimitrov who slid the ball past the onrushing Matthew Farrugia.

The Stripes continued to exploit Senglea's defensive weaknesses when adding a fourth goal. Right back Edward Herrera attempted a cross into the box and Senglea defender Sergio Uyi inadvertently headed the ball into his own net.

Birkirkara were finding it easy to catch their opponents on the break, and they did add a fifth goal when debutant Terence Agius delivered a through ball in between the lines towards Dimitrov, and the Serbian forward cooly secured his hat trick.

BOV Player of the match Srdjan Dimitrov (Birkirkara).