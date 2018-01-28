Live: Football transfer news and rumours - January 28

Javier Pastore is open to a move to Inter from Paris St Germain this month.

The winter transfer window is less than a week away

2.45pm Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy has decided to join Getafe this month, Marca reported.

Remy is surplus to requirements at Las Palmas but wants to remain in La Liga and has opted to move to Getafe on loan until the end of the season. Las Palmas still need to approve the deal.

Marca also reports that the Frenchman, formerly of Newcastle and QPR, has turned down offers from the Premier League and Turkey.

2.30pm Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has played down talk that he will quit the Premier League club. The Spaniard says he is happy to continue his work at the Toon.

???????? "I don't have any problem with my future. I'm really pleased here," says Rafa Benitez on his time at Newcastle. ????????



Read here: https://t.co/aAUAEU6kaL pic.twitter.com/WN3PwOgKlJ — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 28, 2018

2.20pm PSG playmaker Javier Pastore says he would be open to a return to Italy this month.

The Argentina international, who enjoyed two memorable seasons at Palermo before a big-money move to PSG in 2011, has been linked heavily with Inter Milan in recent months.

“I would like to play more because my aim is to go to the World Cup, I don’t know what will happen, we talk a lot about Inter and if I had to go I would like to return to Italy because I felt good [there] and it’s a championship that I know. But still nothing is decided,” he told Calciomercato.

2.10pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity.

10.03pm PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday he was "2,000 per cent sure" that Neymar will stay at the club for next season.

The world's most expensive player scored twice in a 4-0 rout of Montpellier on his return from a two-match absence through injury.

Spanish media reports earlier this week said 25-year-old Neymar was unhappy in Paris and set to join Real Madrid at the end of the campaign, but Al-Khelaifi rubbished the claims.

"It's a rumour and of course it's not true," said the Qatari.

"He's happy here, he wants to stay here. He only came here five months ago and he still has four and a half years left on his contract.

"The Spaniards want to start a little (game), but we don't want to get into this game. He won't 100 per cent be with us next season, but 2,000 per cent."

9.21pm Monaco have completed the signing of 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri from Genoa for a fee of £17.5m.

The 16-year-old Italy youth international had been widely linked to a move to Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United by newspaper reports.

Monaco announced the deal less than 24 hours after Southampton completed the signing of Guido Carrillo on a three-and-a-half-year deal from the Ligue 1 side.

8.49pm Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to search for another goalkeeper after Craig Gordon suffered a knee injury during the 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Hibernian at Parkhead

Gordon, 35, who lost two years of his career due to an injury to his left knee before signing for Celtic in 2014, was flattened in an aerial duel with former Parkhead defender Efe Ambrose.

Rodgers will "look at his goalkeeping situation" before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

8.14pm Luciano Spalletti confirms he has discussed Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore with Inter directors ahead of their game with SPAL.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“I am always optimistic, because optimism is contagious and so is pessimism,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I saw improvements against Roma and know my players pretty well, so that keeps me positive. Early in the season we had to continue winning, but now we have to get back to winning, and those are two very different things.”

7.18pm Ahmed Musa is due to undergo a medical after CSKA Moscow and Leicester agreed a loan deal for the player, according to Sky sources.

Musa moved from CSKA to Leicester for a club-record fee 18 months ago.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Leicester remain in talks over either a permanent or loan deal for Leonardo Ulloa.

Monaco have offered to take Islam Slimani on loan, but several other clubs remain interested.

6.30pm PSG and Tottenham are in talks over the permanent transfer of winger Lucas Moura. We are told there is plenty of work to do to get a deal over the line. It is understood PSG want around £23m for the player.

Borussia Dortmund are interested too, if they sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal. And Chinese club Beijing Guoan are also keen.

However, Moura’s preference is to come to the Premier League and he feels Spurs is the right club with the right manager for him to progress his career.

5.15pm Chelsea are willing to pay Roma £26m for striker Edin Dzeko, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old former Man City forward is understood to want a basic salary of £90k-a-week, and a contract to run until the summer of 2021.

It is the latest twist in Chelsea's search for a new striker, following Roma's denial on Thursday that a deal had been agreed for Dzeko.

It came after reports from Sky in Italy on Wednesday that Chelsea and Roma had agreed a deal for Dzeko to move to Stamford Bridge, and that it was now down to the Premier League side to agree terms with the player.

Myles Beerman (centre) reacts after one of Queen of the South's goals.

4.45pm Meanwhile, good times rolling at Queen of the South as Malta international Myles Beerman was involved in one of the goals, as his side are currently leading Brechin City 2-0, in their Championship commitment.

The former Manchester City player joined Queen of the South on loan from Rangers until the end of the season in order to seek more playing time ahead of his return to the Gers.

4.43pm Sky in Italy are reporting that Aymeric Laporte will have a medical on Tuesday ahead of signing a five-year deal with Manchester City.

As we reported overnight, Man City have agreed a deal to sign the Athletic Bilbao defender for a club record fee.

Laporte, who has made 19 appearances for Athletic this season, was left out of their squad to face Eibar on Friday.

4.20pm According to reports in Spain today, an ambitious move by Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is becoming a distinct possibility.

Marca claims he is a Real Madrid transfer target and a deal can be done in the summer to bring him to the Bernabeu a year after he left Barcelona.

3.34pm Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri has made it clear he is in no rush to leave the club.

The 16-year-old, who has scored twice in three Serie A starts this season, wrote on Facebook: "I do not believe I have to leave my club, I do not believe I have to leave my city. I believe it."

3.08pm Arturo Vidal has been quoted in German newspaper Kicker today, saying he will decide on his future this summer. The Bayern Munich midfielder has been linked with Manchester United.

“I’ll stay until the summer. Then we’ll see what happens.”

3.07pm According to reports in Turkey, former Chelsea and Wigan Athletic striker Franco Di Santo looks set to leave Schalke and join Fenerbahce. The Argentine would cost around €2.5m (£2.1m).

3.05pm Barcelona will look to sign a new left back in the summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Their current first-choice left-back Jordi Alba, 28, is out of contract in 2020, but the Catalans plan to extend his deal before the end of the season.

They want to sign someone to provide competition for him and will allow current back-up left-back Lucas Digne to leave in order to make way for a new arrival.

3.03pm Liverpool target Alisson Becker will not leave Roma for less than €50m this summer, reports Marca.

Alisson, who joined Roma from Internacional in an €8m deal in 2016, has been a revelation this season and his performances have attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Liverpool and PSG.

Roma, who are aware of the Brazil international’s growing list of suitors, need to raise funds and will considering making him available for transfer in the summer.

However, the Italian capital club will not entertain any offers below €50m.

3.01pm Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts in attack against Freiburg this afternoon.

Officials from Arsenal have been in Germany this week to discuss a deal for the Gabon international, although they had a bid in excess of £50m rejected on Wednesday.

3.00pm Good afternoon! Welcome back to our transfer blog.

11.00pm Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hopes to prolong his playing career but has admitted to La Repubblica that his fate lies in the hands of president Andrea Agnelli.

He told the newspaper: "I'll have a meeting with president Agnelli soon. I want to know what role I could play, and even know if Juventus' execs think I still can make a contribution to the team. I'd like to keep on going, but the best decision has to be made with both parties agreeing to it. I don't want to be a burden to my team-mates or for the club."

The 40-year-old had stated that he would retire in the summer after Italy missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup, but though his perspective on international football changed, his allegiance has not and he has since made it clear that if Juventus doesn't extend his contract, he will not play for any other team.

He added: "It's Juventus or nothing. I don't want to be an old man who lies to himself in order to keep on playing for breadcrumbs."

10.46pm Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named in the Borussia Dortmund squad for this weekend's game against SC Freiburg.

10.05pm Aymeric Laporte will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of his proposed move from Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City, according to Sky in Italy.

9.39pm Italian wonderkid Pietro Pellegri has joined Ligue 1 side AS Monaco from Genoa, according Sky Sport in Italy.

The 16-year-old - already an U19 international - became the first player born in the 21st century to score in Serie A when he netted against Roma in May last year and had been reportedly interesting the Europe elite, including Juventus and Arsenal.

However, Les Monégasques appear to have won the race for the teenager's signature, though any form of confirmation is yet to be released.

9.28pm Nottingham Forest are also interested in signing Tim Cahill after the Australian international flew into London on Friday evening.

Former employers Millwall had looked to be front runners for the 38-year-old's signature, but Forest boss Aitor Karanka is now interested in signing the veteran midfielder who needs game time to be in with a chance of a World Cup spot this summer.

9.14pm Feyenoord are demanding more money if they are to consider selling Nicolai Jorgensen but Newcastle are refusing to be held to ransom over the striker, Sky Sports News understands.

Rafa Benitez wants to add a striker to his squad in the January transfer window and the Denmark international is his top target.

9.01pm Napoli and Juventus are suddenly fighting it out for Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano, who is valued at over €20m.

The Partenopei made no secret of their interest, especially after Simone Verdi refused to leave Bologna in the January transfer window.

Politano begged the club to be released for a mid-season move and over the last 24 hours it seems as if Sassuolo are prepared to listen to offers.

Napoli have proposed €16m plus the loan of Adam Ounas, although there could also be some bonuses included as part of the package.

This evening, reports emerged on Calciomercato.com and elsewhere that Juventus have suddenly dived in to join the fray and make their own bid for Politano.

8.48pm Chelsea are monitoring Olivier Giroud's situation as Arsenal chase a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sky Sports News understands this evening.

With a deal for Roma's Edin Dzeko looking increasingly unlikely, the Blues are watching on with interest as their London rivals try to sign Aubameyang during continued talks with Borussia Dortmund.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has said he will only allow France striker Giroud to leave the Emirates if they sign a new striker before the transfer deadline.

8.33pm Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has ‘agreed to join Arsenal’ according to reports in the Daily Mirror.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is a long-term admirer of the Frenchman and the ‘agreement’ is said to be solely between the pair, though Los Blancos would be likely to entertain offers in the region of £53 million.

Arsenal are prepared to pay up to £35 million for the 30-year-old, who has scored just two league goals in a less-than-fruitful season for Real- they find themselves 19 points adrift of La Liga rivals Barcelona.

8.11pm Roma have loaned Moustapha Seck to Novara until the end of the season, while Torino interrupted Umar Sadiq’s spell early.

Seck has joined Serie B outfit Novara on loan until June 30.

As for Sadiq, the Nigerian striker was meant to stay at Torino for the entirety of this campaign.

However, today Toro confirmed that 12-month contract had been resolved by mutual consent.

7.35pm Spartak Moscow have officially confirmed they’ve signed Nikola Maksimovic on loan from Napoli.

The centre-back flew to Russia for his medical this week, and he has now put pen to paper on a six-month deal with Massimo Carrera’s side.

“FC Spartak Moscow and the Italian club Napoli have agreed on a loan for 29-year-old Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic,” Spartak confirmed on their official website.

6.47pm It’s reported Beijing Gouan are in Italy to negotiate for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

The Chinese club are about to sign Cédric Bakambu from Villarreal, but that would still leave them with one space in their squad for a foreign player.

According to SportItalia, emissaries for the Superleague outfit are in Italy to discuss Nainggolan, and are prepared to offer the Giallorossi €50m.

6.15pm Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard would relish the chance to move into management one day - but insists the Oxford job is not on his immediate agenda.

The 39-year-old has been linked with the vacancy at the Kassam Stadium following the departure of Pep Clotet.

"I spoke to Dave Jones, who works at Sky and is on the board at Oxford, in the summer about the job and that is far as it went. There wasn't in it what has come out this week," Lampard said on talkSPORT.

6.00pm Inter are finding difficulty in their attempts to land Javier Pastore on loan from PSG this month.

Ex-Palermo man Pastore wants to go back to Italy but PSG will only agree to sell him permanently and he has a salary of £5.7m per season plus extras.

BREAKING: Edin Dzeko's proposed permanent move from Roma to Chelsea unlikely to happen - Sky sources #ssn pic.twitter.com/YxhogeOAoD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 26, 2018

5.30pm Chelsea's hopes of signing Edin Dzeko are looking increasingly unlikely, according to Sky Sports.

Manager Antonio Conte was hoping to bring the towering Bosnian in a bid to add more options to his forward line.

However, Roma's sporting director Monchi this week said that Chelsea's offers so far for Dzeko did not meet the Serie A club's demands.

5.10pm West Ham have signed Joao Mario from Inter on loan until the end of the season.

4.50pm According to Sky in Italy, Inter could try to sign Tottenham’s Erik Lamela in June.

The Serie A club will be able to invest in a big name in the next transfer window and would consider the former Roma forward.

4.30pm Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on Manchester City’s pursuit of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte and admitted transfer deals are difficult to complete.

Sky Sports reported that City are close to signing Laporte and are willing to match his £57m release clause, breaking the club's current transfer record of £55m, which they paid for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015.

Asked for an update on negotiations for Laporte, Guardiola said: "No I can't, sorry. He's a player of Athletic Bilbao.

"I didn't speak about previous players or talk about that in here so I will not do that. You will know if it happens, it happens, if it doesn't, it doesn't happen."

4.15pm Amin Younes has arrived at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome to take his Napoli medical, ahead of his move from Ajax.

The German international had already agreed a deal with the Partenopei for July, with his contract expiring on June 30.

However, following Simone Verdi’s decision to stay with Bologna the Serie A leaders brought the transfer forward and a deal was agreed for around €5m.

4.00pm Watford are close to completing the signing of IFK Gothenburg goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.

Dahlberg has had a medical ahead of a £3.5m move. The 19-year-old is likely to go out on loan once the deal is finalised.

BREAKING: Tim Cahill flying to London to discuss terms with Millwall over potential move - Sky sources #ssn pic.twitter.com/oVN2pbF8ai — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 26, 2018

3.45pm Tim Cahill could be set for a return to English football as he is reportedly in talks to join Millwall.

Dundee have rejected a bid from Celtic for defender Jack Hendry.



More: https://t.co/RWAW70nVjA pic.twitter.com/T5fKexEKmW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 26, 2018

3.30pm Celtic's approach rebuffed by Dundee.

BREAKING NEWS | Aberdeen Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Michael Devlin.



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/hqHpqGUVZo#StandFree pic.twitter.com/IsNtsv92jR — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 26, 2018

2.50pm Aberdeen have announced the signing of Michael Devlin on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 24-year-old central defender, who spent 18 months at the club as a teenager, joins the club for an undisclosed fee

2.20pm Chelsea left-back Baba Abdul Rahman has passed his medical with Schalke and his return to the club on loan should be confirmed imminently, reports Kicker.

Spartak Moscow have confirmed the signing of Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic on loan from Serie A side Napoli. pic.twitter.com/wUi09Ab8bK — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) January 26, 2018

1.40pm Spartak Moscow have officially confirmed they’ve signed Nikola Maksimovic on loan from Napoli.

The centre-back flew to Russia for his medical this week, and he has now put pen to paper on a six-month deal with Massimo Carrera’s side.

“FC Spartak Moscow and the Italian club Napoli have agreed on a loan for 29-year-old Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic,” Spartak confirmed on their official website.

“The loan agreement with the player runs until June 30, 2018.”

1.15pm Striker Alex Fisher is set to depart Motherwell and sign for Yeovil in time for a potential debut against Manchester United, Press Association Sport understands.

The 27-year-old is set to go head-to-head with United tonight, days after Motherwell's parody of the Old Trafford club's Alexis Sanchez signing video went viral with several million views on social media.

"Our intention is to keep Ozil at the club & the vibe I get from his commitment, focus and desire, he behaves like someone who is ready to commit."



- Wenger on Ozil pic.twitter.com/zMqsIUs91H — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) January 26, 2018

1.00pm Arsene Wenger is confident Mesut Ozil will sign a new contract at Arsenal.

12.35pm Zenit St Petersburg have joined the chase to sign Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan, reports Marca.

Gaitan, who hasn’t played for Atleti since the end of November, is surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano and a number of sides have registered their interest in the Argentinian.

Swansea City, Watford, Southampton, Monterrey, Boca Juniors, Inter, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon have all enquired about him.

12.20pm Newcastle have had a second bid knocked back by Feyenoord for Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

Reports say that the second bid was for £15m but the Dutch club are holding out for at least £20m.

Rafa Benitez is desperate to add a striker before the deadline on Wednesday.

????TRANSFER CENTRE????



Newcastle have had a second bid knocked back by Feyenoord for Danish striker Nicolai Jorgensen. More here: https://t.co/qjgzh8AdsC pic.twitter.com/qwU2zzcdOK — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 26, 2018

12.10pm Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has played down reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The 31-year-old, who in the summer of 2016 turned down the chance to join Arsenal, has this month been linked with Everton and reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

When asked about the speculation, he said: "Who have I been linked with today? Chelsea, they've been linked with everybody haven't they?

"You just have to take things like this with a pinch of salt, it's just rumours. Usually it all gets started by someone throwing a few quid on it at the bookies.

"I'm a Leicester player and I'm just concentrating on Leicester until the club tell me otherwise and we will be looking to progress to the next round of the cup."

12.00pm Good afternoon everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity.

11.37pm Chelsea are running out of patience with Edin Dzeko, Emerson Palmieri and Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Initially there was meant to be a double deal for €55-60m, but Dzeko’s contract demands caused issues and then the Giallorossi raised their expectations too.

According to Sky Sport Italia, there have been small nudges forward today, but time and patience is running out.

The transfer deadline is on January 31 and the Premier League champions won’t hang around for much longer.

11.18pm West Ham want to sign Tom Cairney and are willing to pay £15m for the Fulham captain, according to Sky sources.

Fulham do not want to sell the midfielder and have said no key players will leave this month.

The Cottagers signed Cairney from Blackburn Rovers for £3m in the summer of 2015.

10.44pm Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will not be moving to Borussia Dortmund in any capacity in January, according to Sky sources.

10.12pm Neymar remains “very, very happy” at Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to the player has told Sky Sports News.

The revelations follow reports the world’s most expensive signing is already looking to leave the club, despite joining in a record £198m move from Barcelona less than six months ago.

Claims that Neymar is unhappy at PSG have been dismissed as “nonsense” by the source.

9.32pm Brendan Rodgers has stressed Moussa Dembele is "fully committed" to Celtic and the club have no interest in selling the striker.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has sat on the bench for the last two matches after Rodgers conceded he had been affected by transfer speculation.

Dembele has been linked with Crystal Palace and Brighton but Rodgers moved to dispel the uncertainty surrounding the player.

"Moussa has never once asked to leave Celtic," he said. "He is fully committed to Celtic.

"We have had one official bid for him that is nowhere near the value of what the value of Moussa is. But equal to that we have no interest in selling him.

"He is not a player for sale, he has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.”

9.14pm So there’s yet more huge breaking news coming out of Old Trafford following the signing of Alexis Sanchez.

Jose Mourinho has committed his future to Manchester United until at least the summer of 2020.

The Portuguese’s previous deal was set to expire in 2019 but he has extended his stay for another year, while he has the option to stay until 2021.

Mourinho became the first manager in the club’s history to win a major trophy in his first season when he lifted the EFL Cup last February, and went on to guide United to Europa League success in May.

8.41pm Jamie Vardy has revealed his takes speculation over his future with a pinch of salt, insisting he is staying at Leicester.

“It doesn’t affect me,” he told Sky Sports News, when asked to comment on reports linking him with a January move.

“You just take it with a pinch of salt, it’s just rumours...I am here at Leicester, concentrating on Leicester until Leicester tell me otherwise.”

Asked if he is staying at the King Power Stadium, he added: “Yes, I’m here.”

8.18pm Southampton are close to completing the signing of Guido Carrillo from Monaco, manager Mauricio Pellegrino has confirmed

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday the Saints had reached an agreement with the French champions to sign the striker for £19.1m.

And Pellegrino is hopeful of finalising the deal before the weekend.

"We are working really hard to try and move forward," he said. "Hopefully we can have some good news tomorrow, but still nothing has happened.

"We are confident. I think the player wants to come, to be part of our squad but the most important part of the negotiations are still there so we have to continue to work.”

7.33pm After last appearing for Liverpool in May 2015, Lazar Markovic could be set for a spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 23-year-old could move away from Anfield for the rest of the season if the Russian club are prepared to pay a loan fee and his £35,000-a-week salary.

Markovic played last season while on loan at Sporting Lisbon and Hull City.

6.15pm Tottenham remain interested in signing PSG winger Lucas Moura. We are told Moura has been impressed with how Tottenham play and believes it could be the right club and right manager for him to progress his career.

It is understood Sevilla are interested and Borussia Dortmund would consider making a move IF they sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Paris Saint Germain are listening to permanent offers for the winger and will deal at around £23m

5.39pm Inter are looking to bring in one-time West Ham transfer target William Carvalho this month, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

In a weird twist it will be Joao Mario's loan move to the Hammers which allows Luciano Spalletti to free up space in the squad and finances to bring the Portuguese controller to the club.

5.19pm Holland defender Stefan de Vrij is poised to sign a new contract at Lazio, reports Corriere dello Sport.

The 25-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan in recent months.

Welcome to Aston Villa FC Tuanzebe! pic.twitter.com/1P4TobRvuZ — Will (@will_avfc) January 25, 2018

5.10pm Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa on loan.

4.45pm Rafinha has started training with Inter following his move from Barcelona. The Brazilian wingback joined the Nerazzurri on loan until the end of the season with an option to make his move permanent.

3.51pm Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane knows his future hangs in the balance after defeat to Leganes in the Copa del Rey, according to Marca.

He acknowledged in his post-match interview that defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League could bring his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu to a premature end.

3.13pm Baba Rahman is on his way to a medical at Schalke from Chelsea, according to Sky sources in Germany.

Contract negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs and Schalke want to sign him for 18 months on loan.

2.56pm A deal to take Aymeric Laporte to Man City is close to being agreed, according to Sky sources.

We understand City are happy to match the defender’s £57million release clause – and negotiations with the Athletic Bilbao player are taking place.

The signing of Laporte would break City’s current transfer record of £55m that they paid for Kevin De Bruyne.

2.26pm Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez was at the Emirates last night, to watch Arsenal beat Chelsea.

However, Sky Sports News has been told there is no suggestion that his being at the game is in any way connected to a move away from Leicester.

Mahrez is still good friends with former team mate N’golo Kante, who played for Chelsea last night. We’ve been told the two met up after the game.

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs linked with a move for Mahrez, and Arsene Wenger is understood to like the Algerian. But Wenger has said he won’t be bidding for Mahrez in this transfer window, and Leicester are adamant he isn’t for sale.

They rejected a £32m bid from Roma for him in the summer window.

2.25pm Swansea and Sevilla are in talks over a potential loan deal for Roque Mesa, according to Sky sources.

Mesa not played as much as he would have liked for Swans and has struggled to make an impact since his big money move

He is keen to return to Spain and it would also reduce their wage bill as they look to sign a striker.

In terms of the loan deal nothing has been finalised or agreed yet.

2.22pm Chelsea are becoming increasingly frustrated with Antonio Conte appearing to criticise their transfer strategy in public, Sky Sports News understands.

Despite Conte continuing to give the impression he has little to do with the club's transfer dealings, Chelsea are understood to be working hard to sign the players the Italian wants.

2.20pm Manchester City fans could be left shocked at the prospect of losing their star striker Sergio Aguero, according to The Sun.

They report that a possible deal may be in place to send the Argentinian back to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

While it would seem unlikely boss Pep Guardiola would want to lose the 29-year-old, the Spanish club are looking for someone to team up with Diego Costa, and Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann is on City's radar - setting up a possible switch, the paper also reports.

2.15pm Inter are looking to bring in one-time West Ham transfer target William Carvalho this month, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

In a weird twist it will be Joao Mario's loan move to the Hammers which allows Luciano Spalletti to free up space in the squad and finances to bring the Portuguese controller to the club.

If they fail to strike a deal with Sporting Lisbon then their next midfielder target is reportedly Nice star Wylan Cyprien.

2.10pm Real Betis are preparing a €30m offer for unsettled PSG winger Lucas Moura, reports Le10Sport.

The Brazilian has barely figured for PSG this term and his manager Unai Emery recently advised him to leave the French capital club during this transfer window.

The 25-year-old has a long list of reported suitors, including Tottenham, Arsenal, Napoli, Shandong Luneng Taishan and Real Betis.

According to Le10Sport, the latter club are ready to bid €30m to prise him away from the Ligue 1 leaders.

2.05pm Real Madrid have informed David de Gea’s representative Jorge Mendes that they will try to sign him once again in the summer, reports Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Madrid scrapped their plans to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao this month. However, they remain convinced that they need a new goalkeeper and are willing to go all out to sign De Gea at the end of the season.

De Gea came close to joining the European champions in August 2015, but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

It is believed the 27-year-old would cost Madrid around €100m this summer.

2.00pm Welcome back to our transfer blog!

10.52pm Man City are pondering using striker Sergio Aguero as part of a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, says the Sun.

The in-demand France international has also recently been linked with a move to Barcelona.

10.41pm Borussia Dortmund have rejected a bid of more than £50m from Arsenal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky sources.

10.05pm Athletic Bilbao are pondering up a move in this window for versatile Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, says Mundo Deportivo.

The Spain international, 31, is currently contracted to the Gunners until the summer of 2019.

9.12pm As we reported earlier, Terence Agius will resume the second part of the BOV Premier League with Birkirkara.

The Malta U-21 midfielder started out the 2017/2018 campaign with Ħamrun Spartans on loan from Balzan.

9.05pm West Ham are close to agreeing deal to sign Joao Mario from Inter Milan, according to Sky sources.

The transfer will be a loan deal with an option to buy the player for £26m in the summer.

The Portugal international midfielder moved to San Siro for £35m after helping his country win Euro 2016 in France.

Arsenal have had a second bid for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rejected.



More: https://t.co/CNxwumJrut pic.twitter.com/odOO71RqSy — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 24, 2018

8.00pm Arsenal are still finding resistance from Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

7.50pm West Ham are close to agreeing deal to sign Joao Mario from Inter Milan, according to SkySports.

The transfer will be a loan deal with an option to buy the player for £26m in the summer.

The Portugal international midfielder moved to San Siro for £35m after helping his country win Euro 2016 in France.

7.25pm Malta international Andre Schembri formed part of this evening's Apollon Limassol squad which hammered APOEL 0-4 away from home.

Apollon are now the new leaders of the Cyprus championship on 49 points, one point ahead of APOEL.



Former Boavista Schembri was deployed in the match past the hour mark.

6.52pm Emanuele Giaccherini has accepted a move to Chievo, reports suggest, but they need Napoli to pay part of his salary.

The Italian international has made just one Serie A start for the Partenopei since joining in the summer of 2016, and he wants to leave this month.

It appears that the Flying Donkeys are in pole position for his signature, with the Veronese side set to take him on loan.

Today’s Tuttosport reports that Giaccherini has accepted a move to Chievo, but they’re struggling to afford his wages.

???? TRANSFER CENTRE ????

Chelsea and Roma have agreed terms on a deal that will see Edin Dzeko move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky in Italy

Read more here ???? https://t.co/HI8VXfCG2L pic.twitter.com/e15OPUoQa4 — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2018

6.40pm Chelsea and Roma have agreed terms on a deal that will see Edin Dzeko move to Stamford Bridge, according to Sky in Italy.

SSN reported on Tuesday that the two sides were coming close to an agreement on a double deal for Dzeko and Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, and it now appears progress has been made.

However, Chelsea are yet to reach an agreement with Dzeko's camp. It is unclear whether the issues lie over the length of the contract or the size of the wages.

6.25pm Philippe Coutinho will be wearing the no.14 jersey at Barcelona following his move from Liverpool.

6.05pm Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno is back in training with the squad as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Spanish left-back has been out of action since being forced off before half-time during the Reds' 7-0 Champions League win over Spartak Moscow on December 6.

The 25-year-old told the club's website: "I can still feel it's not quite right but it's getting better every day and the good thing is that I'm training with the rest of the group.

"We're just waiting for this little discomfort to go away and then I'll be raring to go."

5.35pm Getafe 'keeper Vicente Guaita has passed a medical at Crystal Palace.

However, talks are still continuing over whether the player will join the Eagles for free in the summer, or for his £3.5m release clause in this window.

5.20pm Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal and joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old returns to Scotland to gain extra first-team experience, having joined Stoke from Dundee United in the summer of 2016.

BREAKING: @WBA reach agreement with Zamalek to sign defender Ali Gabr on loan with view to a permanent £1.5m transfer - Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/q7rTxhD7Vv — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 24, 2018

5.00pm West Brom have reached agreement with Egyptian side Zamalek to take defender Ali Gabr to the Hawthorns.

The deal is for an initial loan until the end of the season, but includes an option for the Baggies to buy him for £1.5m.

The move comes as Alan Pardew becomes increasingly frustrated with the situation with Jonny Evans. We understand both Arsenal and Man City are interested in the defender, but neither have made any contact since the first week of the January window.

4.30pm Contrary to reports, Terence Agius could leave Ħamrun Spartans to join Premier League rivals Birkirkara instead of Division One side Żejtun Corinthians.

The promising midfielder, who joined the Spartans at the start of the season, struggled for first-team football and decided to part ways with the club during the January transfer window.

Żejtun had looked favourites for the signature, according to reports, however, it looks like Birkirkara have entered the race and are set to offer him a contract.

Agius is expected to close his move in the next few hours and could be involved in Birkirkara's league match against Senglea Athletic on Sunday.

4.05pm Spanish football expert Guillem Balague says it's only a matter of days before Manchester City sign Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte will probably sign a 4 and half year deal, will be able to play the CL. City will pay his buy out clause of €65m plus €5m in development rights. Even though not the tallest, fast, can play from the back, left footed. Evans was considered at £20 (+ £4m for agent) pic.twitter.com/bmeoRVhWUs — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 23, 2018

3.45pm Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen remains firmly in Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez's sights as he looks add firepower to the quest for Premier League survival.

The Magpies have had an initial bid for the 27-year-old Denmark international rejected with the Eredivisie club understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £20million.

However, Press Association Sport understands Newcastle are still in the hunt and, with owner Mike Ashley having sanctioned a recruitment drive during what remains of the winter transfer window, they could yet break their transfer record to land Jorgensen.

3.30pm Jack Rodwell has gone on trial at Vitesse Arnhem.

The England international has no future at Sunderland after telling them he wants to move on.

Rodwell earns £70,000 per week in the Championship and has 18 months left on his five year contract.

3.00pm There are reports in Germany that Arsenal have increased their bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from £48.3million to just under £50million, although Arsenal are refusing to comment.

The player is due to give evidence at the Dortmund team bus attacker's trial next Monday. The Judge has brought the hearing forward to make sure Aubameyang will still be available in Germany.

2.30pm Southampton have agreed a £19.1million fee with Monaco for Guido Carrillo - although a deal is not yet signed, according to SkySports.

The Saints were keen to sign the 26-year-old, who previously worked with boss Mauricio Pellegrino in their native Argentina.

2pm Guillem Balague believes a deal to take Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City could be completed soon.

"Manchester City were willing to pay his buyout clause in 2016 but the player decided against joining. I think City are confident he’ll say yes this time and everybody expects the deal to take place in the next few days."

1.00pm Good afternoon! Welcome to our transfer blog.

7.45pm Newcastle have confirmed the loan signing of Kenedy from Chelsea. The Brazilian arrives from Stamford Bridge on a deal until the end of the season.

7.30pm Paris St Germain have signed former France midfielder Lassana Diarra on an 18-month contract.

The 32-year-old, who has represented Real Madrid along with English clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and Portsmouth in a much-travelled career, was a free agent after leaving Al Jazira last month.

Diarra won the most recent of his 34 France caps in May 2016.

7.00pm Phil Neville has been appointed head coach of England Women until the end of the 2021 UEFA Women's Championship campaign, the Football Association has announced.

The former Manchester United, Everton and England player becomes the permanent successor to Mark Sampson, who was sacked last September.

Neville takes over a team that are third in the world rankings, behind only the United States and Germany.

6.45pm Henrik Mkhitaryan attended his first training session at Arsenal today.

???? We're pleased to announce the signing of Jaroslaw Jach from @ZaglebieLubin on a three and a half year contract!



???? #WitamyJarek #CPFC ????



Read the full story ????https://t.co/9uqftLURSg pic.twitter.com/bk9OLrvavF — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 23, 2018

6.30pm Crystal Palace have signed Poland international Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 23-year-old centre back has two caps with Poland having made his full debut for his country last year.

6.10pm More on Sean Dyche's contract extension at Burnley. He has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with the Premier League club which will keep him at Turf Moor until 2022.

Dyche had been on a rolling yearly contract since joining the club in October 2012 and similar deals have been struck for assistant manager Ian Woan and first-team coach Tony Loughlan.

The 46-year-old has twice won promotion to the Premier League with the Clarets and after his side secured survival with a 16th place finish last season, he has guided them to their current position of eighth place, winning many admirers.

BREAKING: Sean Dyche signs new contract at @BurnleyOfficial until summer 2022. #SSN pic.twitter.com/385aUZYpnH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 23, 2018

5.40pm Sean Dyche has ended speculation regarding his future after signing a new contract at Burnley.

Inter Milan have made a move for Daniel Sturridge.



There's no offer from Sevilla yet.



???? https://t.co/dm1NlIEIXU #LFC pic.twitter.com/fh2GGwnlSa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 23, 2018

5.30pm Could Daniel Sturridge end up playing in the Italian Serie A. Reports said that Inter have lodged a bid to take the England striker on loan until the end of the season.

5.10pm New Rangers signings Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin will have a second go at making their debuts when Aberdeen visit Ibrox on Wednesday.

The January recruits were expected to make their Gers bows during Sunday's William Hill Scottish Cup clash at Fraserburgh but the game was frozen off.

They will now join returning loanees Andy Halliday and Michael O'Halloran in Graeme Murty's squad for the Dons clash but Carlos Pena has gone back to Mexico.

4.45pm Barcelona have just confirmed that Javier Mascherano is leaving the Nou Camp after seven and a half seasons in Catalonia.

The Argentine will receivie an institutional farewell from the club tomorrow which will be attended by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the first-team squad.

The midfielder arrived from Liverpool in August 2010 and has since won 18 official titles, making 334 official appearances and is now expected to move to China.

4.30pm Defender Ritchie De Laet has returned to his native Belgium to join Royal Antwerp on loan, Aston Villa have announced.

The 29-year-old will spend the rest of the season at the Bosuilstadion, where he had a spell earlier in his career.

De Laet, who joined Villa from Leicester in August 2016, has figured only nine times for Steve Bruce's men to date this season, the last of them in the 3-1 FA Cup third-round defeat by League One Peterborough on January 6.

4.00pm Ross County manager Owen Coyle has signed former Liverpool and Paris St Germain striker David Ngog for a second time.

Coyle bought Ngog for Bolton in a £4 million deal in 2011 but has got him on a free transfer this time.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after departing Greek top-flight club Panionios.

Ngog, who spent two years back in his native France with Reims after a short spell at Swansea in 2014, has signed until the end of the season following a successful trial.

3.45pm Carlos Carvalhal says Swansea's hierarchy are “fighting” to bring in new arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

"We know we need players but they must be correct players, and those targets are high and negotiations are more difficult for the board to bring them here. But I am sure and I know they are fighting, they are at the table to bring players that can help the team."

3.15pm It's now official. Robinho will continue his career in Turkey with Sivasspor. The news is quite remarkable given that the former Brazil international has been handed a jail term in Italy for rape.

3.00pm Burnley have signed Aaron Lennon from Everton.

The former England international has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Clarets.

2.30pm Arsenal and Manchester United are both believed to be interested in a deal for Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira, according to A Bola in Portugal.

The 26-year-old was part of the Portugal side that won Euro 2016, and scouts from both Arsenal and United were reportedly in Porto on Friday night to watch their clash against Tondela.

Danilo can also play at centre-back, and has been on fine form this term for the Portugu