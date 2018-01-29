Balzan move three points clear of Valletta

Ivan Bozovic (left) tries to anticipate Ħamrun striker Alex Nilsson. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

BALZAN 2

Ljubomirac 16

Zerafa 90og

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

Balzan took an important step towards winning the title after chalking up a 2-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans, courtesy of an early goal from Uros Ljubomirac and an unfortunate own goal from Daniel Zerafa.

In fact, this win enabled them Balzan to put themselves three points clear of second-placed Valletta, although with nine games left and with Hibernians and Birkirkara back in the fray, the title challenge can still change scenarios.

Balzan found a way through past the quarter mark when Cadu hit a shot from outside the area which struck with the woodwork before Uros Ljubomirac anticipated Ħamrun Spartans’ backline to send the ball into an empty net.

In the closing stages of the game, Balzan made sure of the win when Effiong nipped in a low ball into the box which Ljubomirac attempted to lob over Steve Sultana, however the ball crossed the path of the unfortunate Daniel Zerafa, who rounded the ball into his own net.

BOV Player of the match Cadu (Balzan).