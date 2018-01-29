Make the most of your morning with savoury, seasonal flavours

With savoury elements coming from butternut squash, freshly ground nutmeg and hints of sage, this homemade frittata embraces seasonal favourites rich in nutrients. Recipe courtesy of milklife.com.

Butternut Squash Sage Frittata

Servings: 6

Crispy Sage Leaves:

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

6-8 small fresh sage leaves

pinch kosher salt

Frittata:

2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cups (about 8 ounces) butternut squash, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

2 large sage leaves, chopped

6 large eggs

½ cup fat free milk

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

¼ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground nutmeg

To prepare crispy sage leaves: In small skillet, heat olive oil until shimmering. Fry sage leaves in oil until crispy, about five seconds. Remove sage leaves from oil and drain on paper towel. Sprinkle with salt while hot.

To prepare frittata: Heat oven to 425°F. In 10-inch cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add butternut squash; stir to coat in oil. Spread butternut squash in single layer and cook for two to three minutes before stirring. Repeat until squash becomes tender and begins to caramelize, about 10 minutes in total.

Add garlic and chopped sage; stir until fragrant, about 60 seconds.

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, pepper, salt and nutmeg. Pour mixture into skillet and stir gently, about 15 seconds, to distribute squash evenly around pan. Transfer skillet to oven and cook 10 minutes, or until egg is puffed and set. Remove from oven and let cool about three to five minutes before cutting and serving with crispy sage leaves.

Pair each serving with 8-ounce glass of milk

Notes: To prepare butternut squash: Separate round end from long portion of squash; save round end for a separate recipe. With vegetable peeler, peel long portion. With sharp check’s knife, thinly slice squash. Cut slices into long matchsticks then chop into cubes. Pre-cut, store-bought butternut squash can be used in place of cutting entire squash.

Nutritional information per serving: 200 calories; 7g fat; 2g saturated fat; 195mg cholesterol; 15g protein; 18g carbohydrates; 1g fibre; 290mg sodium; 375mg calcium (40 per cent of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of milk.