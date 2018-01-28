Beauty and the Beast tops list of most popular 2017 films

A mix of comedy, family films, drama and romance dominated the cinema box-offices throughout the past year as the top ranking films during 2017 were recently announced by KRS.

Topping the posts was Beauty and the Beast – the timeless fairytale stole hearts for a full 13 weeks, dominating over the Fast and Furious franchise, with the eighth offering from the car saga making it on screen for eight weeks, equalled only by the spicy attractions of Fifty Shades Darker, chronicling the adventures of Anastasia Steele and her hunky (if somewhat creepy) husband.

The theme changes swiftly with the fourth entry on the list – Despicable Me 3, in 3D, and its adorable army of minions lingered at our cinemas for 10 weeks, as did Assassin’s Creed, partly shot in Malta, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

Epic fantasy continuation Star Wars; The Last Jedi, 3D, is still showing after four weeks at the cinema, as is Paddington 2, which is in its 10th week and still going strong. Coming in at number 10 is the remake of the classic horror film It, which stayed on for seven weeks.