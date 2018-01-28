Watch: Defying democracy in Germany (ARTE)
Extremism on the rise
The 15,000 and growing 'Reich Citizens' ignore federal laws, use alternative currency and view the Federal Republic as an occupying regime set up by the Allies in the aftermath of the Second World War. A focus on groups that defy democracy in Germany.
