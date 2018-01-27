Scores dead in Kabul bomb attack

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Reuters

A bomb hidden in an ambulance has killed at least 40 people and wounded 140 more in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

The blast occured at a police checkpoint in an area near foreign embassies and government buildings.

Saturday is a working day in Afghanistan and the streets were busy when the explosion happened.

A representative of Italian aid group 'Emergency' called the attack a "massacre".

This man, a witness says he was sitting in his shop when he heard the blast, which shattered all the windows in the building.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility.