Saturday, January 27, 2018, 13:18

Rain-swollen Seine bursts its banks in Paris

Restaurants submerged, roads closed

Men take pictures of a street lamp on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris.

Floodwaters are nearing their peak in Paris, with the rain-swollen Seine River engulfing major tourist areas and threatening wine cellars and museum basements, officials say.

Unusually heavy rains have swollen the Seine and other rivers in the region, forcing a halt to all boat traffic in Paris, including tourist cruises.

Some quay-side restaurants were submerged, and roads and parks were closed - along with the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum.

However, authorities said on Saturday that the flooding will not be as bad as forecast earlier this week.

The river is expected to peak in Paris on Sunday at six metres (about 20 feet) or less on the Austerlitz scale, well below the 8.6 metres hit in record floods in 1910.

