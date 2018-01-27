Whistleblowers ‘deserve independent protection’

Nationalist MEP Francis Zammit Dimech. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The granting of whistleblower status should be “administered independently of the government”, Nationalist MEP Francis Zammit Dimech told the European Parliament.

He made the call in proposed amendments to a report being drafted by the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs (Juri).

The report would then be submitted to the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs to serve as the basis of a resolution.

The Juri wants the European Commission “to provide EU-wide protection in accordance with the Union objectives on democracy, pluralism and freedom of expression”.

Dr Zammit Dimech argues that whistleblowers within member states should be given equal protection on a non-discriminatory basis.

Freedom of expression is not only meant to protect journalists

“Such protection must adequately and effectively cover workers in the public sector and be administered independently of government,” he said.

In a judicial protest filed earlier this month, Jonathan Ferris, whose job as investigator with the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit was terminated before his probation period was up, said he had been asked by the whistleblowing unit within the Office of the Prime Minister to reveal all the information he had before being granted whistleblower status.

Dr Zammit Dimech has also asked the Commission to take note of what he terms an increasing trend, whereby powerful commercial entities were resorting to SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) practices to silence journalists and media houses by burdening them with exorbitant legal fees.

“Freedom of expression is not only meant to protect journalists and their sources but, above all, is meant to protect the right of society as a whole to receive information about all issues of interest to it,” he notes.

Dr Zammit Dimech said that while the government was still mulling its position on a draft anti-SLAPP law, the Opposition, through MP Jason Azzopardi, had already tabled a Bill to ensure such bullying lawsuits were not allowed.

He said he was himself urging the Juri to call upon the European Commission to take note of the prevailing trend and propose legislation that would curtail abusive practices.

“That is how those who truly cherish media freedom and freedom of expression behave and act in a concrete manner,” Dr Zammit Dimech said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta the government had still to discuss the anti-SLAPP Bill to decide what stand to take.