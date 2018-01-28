University students complain of closed underpass

The University of Malta underpass to Gżira is still closed.

The University of Malta underpass to Gżira is still closed, causing frustration for students and staff coming from Gżira and Sliema.

The University Students’ Council (KSU) lamented that the underpass was also important for pedestrians and cyclists that used it as a safe crossing.

The trail to the ‘bicycle path’ on the flyover was also blocked, it noted on Facebook.

“The underpass serves as a crucial point for hundreds of students who enter campus from Gżira and Sliema. Since the beginning of the academic year, we have received several complaints from students. In October KSU was informed that work on the tunnel will be completed together with the remaining works on Regional Road but despite this, the tunnel is far from completion,” the council said.

“It is now unacceptable that while the flyovers and roundabout have been opened for weeks, as well as an official inauguration we had on Thursday, students and pedestrians are still left hanging.

“We appeal to Transport Malta to complete the work before the start of the second semester due to commence in first week of February,” KSU pleaded.

When contacted, a spokesman for Transport Malta said the tunnel was not part of the original Kappara project plans.

“Transport Malta decided to re-build it to continue improving the infrastructure of the site while also optimising access and safety for those who make use of it.

“The work on the tunnel has been completed and Transport Malta and the University are endeavouring to make the tunnel accessible as soon as possible,” he said.

The spokesman added that Transport Malta will also be widening the road leading to the tunnel and this work will commence in the coming days.