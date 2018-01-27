Father, son injured after wall caves in

Two men were rushed to hospital, one believed to be in critical condition, after the wall they were standing on collapsed.

Police said the incident happened in Triq Wied Babu, Żurrieq, when the two men - a 72-year-old and his 41-year-old son were pruning a tree. They were standing on a wall supported by balustrades which caved in at one point, the police said.

As a result, they fell down a height of one storey into a residential garden. The incident happened around 11am.

Police and Civil Protection Department officials rushed to the scene to assist the injured.

The police are investigating.