New container scanner will provide Customs with a major X-ray tool

The minister inspecting the new scanner.

A new container scanner will equip Malta's Customs with a major tool in the fight against smuggling, illicit trade, organised crime and terrorism.

Then scanner will, however, not only be used for security reasons but also to promote a level playing field in the commercial sector and to safeguard the government's revenue, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said during its inauguration.

This investment is expected to increase container inspections and increase seizures and will serve as a deterrent against the illicit movement of cargo without hindering work flow of trade within the Maltese ports.

This €1.7 million state-of-the-art container scanner was partially funded through the EU Internal Security Fund and will be located at the Malta Freeport Terminals.

The minister said the government is aware of Malta's obligations vis-a-vis its international commitments considering its geographical position and will continue its cooperation with other Customs and law enforcement agencies.

Prof. Scicluna said the ministry will continue to invest further within the department of customs both by way of other non-intrusive tools and technical assistance.