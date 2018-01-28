Minister's pledge to review fuel station policy welcomed

The new fuel station site in Burmarrad.

Nature Trust has welcomed the Environment Minister's request to review the controversial fuel station policy, which is the cause of mushrooming fuel stations in Outside Development Zone.

José Herrera asked the Environment Authority to review the current controversial policy and propose revisions to the Planning Authority’s executive council.

NT said fuel stations are being built often over good quality agricultural land and occupying a much more extensive area than those which are being decommissioned.

"This flawed policy is not merely substituting the humble small fuel pumps in towns – but being replaced by fully fledged commercial enterprises which include also shops and car wash stations over an area of up to 3,000 metres squared," the NGO said in a statement.

In a particular case a new fuel station was given the green light when it did not replace a decommissioned station and was less than the 500 metres minimal distance required.

"Apart from further blemishing our rural areas with fuel stations, Nature Trust is seriously concerned that agricultural land is being lost irreparably and this could threaten food security should our islands have to resort to increasing local produce."