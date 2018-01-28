X

Closing in:

Advert
Saturday, January 27, 2018, 21:35

Firefighters put out fire in Tower Road apartment

Elderly Sliema resident escapes to safety

Firefighters were rushed to an apartment block on Tower Road in Sliema on Saturday night after a fire broke out in a resident's bedroom. 

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three Civil Protection Department fire engines and multiple police squad cars speeding to the site shortly after 8.30pm. 

Firefighters entered the second floor residence and managed to put out the fire before it spread any further. An elderly woman who was inside the apartment when the fire broke out had already exited to safety by the time firefighters got to the scene. 

A firefighter at the scene told Times of Malta it was too early to ascertain what had caused the fire. 

The CPD members went door-to-door to ensure there was no trace of fire elsewhere in the building, before residents were allowed back into their residences. 

 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Dead girl’s family ‘barely had enough to eat’

  2. Watch: Demolition debris pours down Fortina hotel site, choking...

  3. Popular Rabat doctor donated body for research

  4. PA slated after permit for Paceville skyscraper is rushed through

  5. Insults David Casa on Facebook, lands €500 fine

  6. Was policeman involved in by-passing checks acting alone?

  7. Pilatus Bank hits back, accuses MEPs of ‘erroneous statements’

  8. Ministry official suspended over bribery claims

  9. Concerns over unexploded war bombs are ‘amateurish’ - minister

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-01-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed