Firefighters put out fire in Tower Road apartment

Firefighters were rushed to an apartment block on Tower Road in Sliema on Saturday night after a fire broke out in a resident's bedroom.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three Civil Protection Department fire engines and multiple police squad cars speeding to the site shortly after 8.30pm.

Firefighters entered the second floor residence and managed to put out the fire before it spread any further. An elderly woman who was inside the apartment when the fire broke out had already exited to safety by the time firefighters got to the scene.

A firefighter at the scene told Times of Malta it was too early to ascertain what had caused the fire.

The CPD members went door-to-door to ensure there was no trace of fire elsewhere in the building, before residents were allowed back into their residences.