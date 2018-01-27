€36.9 million worth of Malta liri still to be redeemed as deadline looms

More than €36 million worth of old Maltese liri banknotes, which would become worthless in less than a week, have still not been returned to the Central Bank, Times of Malta is informed.

Those in possession of such banknotes have until Wednesday to exchange them. The lira was replaced by the euro 10 years ago, ceasing to be legal tender on January 31, 2008.

The Central Bank said the equivalent of €36.9 million (Lm15.9 million) had yet to be redeemed. According to its latest annual report, Lm36,138 (€840,067) were redeemed in 2016. This represented a drop over the previous year's €1.35 million.

Those wishing to exchange the banknotes should call at the Central Bank in Valletta, (with access from the Valletta bus terminus or from Girolamo Cassar Avenue) between 9.30am and 12.30pm. An identity card must be presented.

When exchanging banknotes in excess of Lm200, clients must produce their Iban number (obtained from the bank) and payment will be made directly to the bank account.