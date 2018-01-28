St Andrews pull upset against Floriana

Marcus Grima of St Andrews (right) attempts to shield the ball from Floriana's Mario Fontanella. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

ST ANDREWS 1

Reid 29

FLORIANA 0

St Andrews continued their recent revival to boost their survival hopes as they defeated Floriana 1-0, denting the Greens' title hopes.

The Saints took an unexpected lead shy the half hour. Joseph Farrugia slipped a cross from corner towards Misael Miranda Gomez who went down under Emerson Marcelina’s clumsy challenge and referee Ishmael Barbara pointed to the spot. Kemar Reid drove his shot past Ini Akpan.

St Andrews would have taken the lead before were it not for the woodwork as Miranda Gomez’s dipping from outside the box cannoned off the crossbar inside the first eight minutes.

Falling behind so early was a setback for Floriana. They may have restored equilibrium soon after when Enzo Ruiz swung in an excellent cross and Michele Paolucci, who was left completely unattended at the far post, sent a cute lob beyond Matthew Calleja Cremona’s reach but the ball finished agonisingly wide.

Floriana thought they had equalised early in the second half as they had the ball in the net when Maurizio Vella connected with Paolucci’s cross and sent a downward header past Calleja Cremona. However, the ‘goal’ was annulled for offside. It proved to be Vella’s last meaningful contribution as he was sent off for pushing Reid to the ground in retaliation.

On 83 minutes, St Andrews almost punished Floriana’s flat-out approach as Jacob Walker’s run on the right flank took him to the edge of the box but Akpan made himself big to beat away Reid’s attempt to slot the ball home.

Floriana finally made a reaction six minutes from time, Mario Fontanella’s free-kick was pushed out by Calleja Cremona but the ball flew towards Marcelina who hit the post.