Naxxar crush Lija in one-sided affair.

Lija Athletic were no match to Naxxar Lions at the Centenary Stadium. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Naxxar Lions claimed three important points against Lija Athletic to move further from the red zone.

Lija had the best of the early exchanges, with Erjon Beu’s ball evading the clutches of Christoph Nicht but rebounded off the post.

On the other side, Daniel Bustos looked lively and soon fired Naxxar into the lead, as the Argentine striker had time to advance through the middle and rifle the ball into the net from outside the box.

Naxxar made it 2-0 inside the first half an hour, when Jean Diego Moser could barely believe the freedom he was allowed as he tapped in the rebound after Luke Bonnici had saved the Brazilian’s header.

The Lions’ path to victory was eased by two yellow cards in quick succession for Lee Joe Schembri shy the hour mark.

A one-touch passing move that saw Moser race clear on goal through the middle channel but the Brazilian winger shot feebly into the hands of Bonnici.

Moser was guilty of an even worse miss midway through the second half, shooting wastefully across goal.

On 71 minutes, some lovely triangulation down the left by Bastos and Bonnici worked an opening in the box for Daren Falzon for the easiest of tap-ins.

Yuri Messias coolly side-footed home, four minutes later, after being picked out by Falzon who had broken clear down the right to leave Lija at the foot of the table.