Narrow win for Celtic over Hibernian

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths shoots on goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park.

Leigh Griffiths scored against former club and boyhood heroes Hibernian for the first time to give Celtic a narrow 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win at Parkhead.

In what was Brendan Rodgers' 100th game as Hoops boss the returning striker struck in the 27th minute before an injury minutes later meant he was replaced by Moussa Dembele.

Griffiths' 14th goal of the season was enough to take all three points from a more than decent Hibs side who had drawn 2-2 with Celtic in their previous two league games this season.